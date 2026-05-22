Drogheda United spirit salvages a draw in Louth derby with Dundalk

Drogheda United 1

Dundalk 1

JUST LIKE THEIR first Louth derby this season, Drogheda United and Dundalk couldn’t be separated at Sullivan & Lambe Park, but unlike that infamous night at Oriel Park in February, this match passed off without incident.

For both clubs, that in itself will feel like a victory.

In advance of this clash, both clubs released a joint statement imploring fans to be on their best behaviour.

A large An Garda Síochána presence was in place around the ground before kick-off.

Kevin Doherty would have viewed a home derby as a perfect opportunity for Drogheda to bounce back from two straight defeats, the second coming away to bottom side Waterford on Monday – the Blues’ first win of the season arriving in controversial fashion late in the day.

But their first-half display was not one of a team keen to bounce back from a disappointing loss.

They stared another defeat in the face after an abject opening 45 minutes in which Gbemi Arubi – a real handful at centre forward for the Lilywhites – scored the opener.

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Arubi’s goal was opportunistic and well taken. Aodh Dervin’s forward pass was intended for Daryl Horgan, but the Dundalk veteran was shoved to the ground by Leo Burney. Referee Rob Hennessy indicated for play to continue and the ball rolled kindly for Arubi to take it into the area. He beat Andrew Quinn for strength and sent a shot to the bottom corner.

Horgan, Eoin Kenny and Tyreke Wilson all went close to doubling the lead in one madcap sequence and they would rue that failure to add another.

The equaliser came on 57 minutes when Seattle-born Burney headed in Brandon Kavanagh’s corner, having escaped the attentions of Harvey Warren.

The same combination almost produced a second for much-improved Drogheda, but Burney headed over.

Thomas Oluwa went close too after great work by the excellent Kieran Cruise, as did Dervin who shot over as the Lilywhites pressed.

There was no winner but a draw and a match that passed off without incident is a good enough result for all.

Drogheda United: Talley; Agbaje, Burney, Quinn, Kane; Brennan (Godden, 82), Farrell (O’Brien, 74); Davis (Cruise, 29), Kavanagh, Oluwa; Doyle.

Dundalk: Minogue; Warren, Cornwall, Burns; McDaid (Mullen, 71), Dervin, Tracey (Buckley, 62), Wilson; Kenny, Horgan (Gaxha, 46); Arubi.

Referee: Rob Hennessy