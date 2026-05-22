Dawson Devoy celebrates Ireland call-up with goal and assist to fire Bohs back into title race

Galway United 2

Bohemians 4

IT’S BEEN A week to remember for Dawson Devoy as he celebrated his first senior Republic of Ireland call-up with a goal and an assist to help Bohemians overcome Galway United.

Both sides had early chances, with Galway coming closest when a Jimmy Keohane corner was headed narrowly wide by Frantz Pierrot. Bohemians controlled much of the ball as the opening half progressed with Ross Tierney and Devoy looking lively up top.

It was the latter who broke the deadlock when a Harry Vaughan pass found the Bohs captain in space and his curled strike sailed past Evan Watts and nestled in the top right hand corner to give the away side an early lead.

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The home crowd were silenced and Bohs took full advantage, some neat work between Vaughan and Devoy found Douglas James-Taylor in space and the Londoner calmly slotted home to double his side’s lead heading into the break.

John Caulfield made three half-time changes as Kris Twardek, Lee Devitt and Matt Wolfe replaced Connor Barratt, Conor McCormack and Franz Pierrot, and the Tribesmen almost found the net immediately only for Twardek to blaze over from point blank range.

The Canadian gave Galway a new lease of life on the right flank, and his impact was immediate when his left-footed cross was met at the back post by Ed McCarthy who headed past Kacper Chorazka to make it 2-1 on the hour mark.

The home crowd were ignited, but despite a number of half chances to level the game, it was Bohemians who again found the net when a mazy run by substitute Connor Parsons found Tierney who bundled the ball home to restore Bohs’ two-goal lead.

Galway needed a reaction and they got it – McCarthy evading two Bohs players with an excellent turn before hitting a beautiful right-footed strike which went straight in the top right corner to pull a goal back for Galway.

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The hosts were fired up and pressed for an equaliser, however their hopes were crushed when a Dayle Rooney free-kick was met by the head of former Galway defender Patrick Hickey to make it 4-2 on the night and hand Bohemians a vital three points.

Galway United: E Watts, C Barratt (K Twardek 45’), C McCormack (L Devitt 45’), K Brouder, W Williams, A Bolger, J Keohane (c), D Hurley (Lomboto 79’), E McCarthy, S Walsh (N Fleuriau Chateau), F Pierrot (M Wolfe 45’).

Bohemians: K Chorazka, D Power, P Hickey, C Byrne, S Diallo (N Morahan 69’), J Flores, D Devoy (c), H Vaughan (C Parsons 69’), D Rooney (R Burke 85’), R Tierney (Z Myers 85’), D James-Taylor (C Whelan 69’).

Referee: Lucas Keating