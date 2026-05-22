Hello and welcome along to our coverage of the Challenge Cup final as Ulster take on Montpellier.
This could be a great night for Ulster who won the Heineken Cup in 1999. Richie Murphy’s side will contest this final for the first time this evening against a team who have won this competition twice.
If you’re attending the game this evening, or just want to get involved in the coverage, do leave a comment below and enjoy the updates as they happen.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we gear up for the 8pm kick-off in Bilbao.
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LIVE: Ulster v Montpellier, Challenge Cup final
Hello and welcome along to our coverage of the Challenge Cup final as Ulster take on Montpellier.
This could be a great night for Ulster who won the Heineken Cup in 1999. Richie Murphy’s side will contest this final for the first time this evening against a team who have won this competition twice.
If you’re attending the game this evening, or just want to get involved in the coverage, do leave a comment below and enjoy the updates as they happen.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we gear up for the 8pm kick-off in Bilbao.
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challenge cup final live scores Liveblog Minute-by-Minute Montpellier Rugby Rugby Ulster