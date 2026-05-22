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Robbie Keane departs Ferencváros after one-and-a-half-year stint - reports
FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Robbie Keane is leaving his role as Ferencváros manager, according to reports in the Hungarian media.
The Dubliner, who took the job in January 2025, guided the club to the league title last season and the domestic cup this year.
More to follow
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Departure job Pastures new Robbie Keane Soccer Ferencváros Ireland Republic