Eve McMahon wins U23 gold medal at European Championships

EVE MCMAHON HAS won an U23 gold medal and finished fourth overall at the ILCA European Championships in Croatia.

McMahon began the final day in sixth place after racing was cancelled on Thursday due to storm conditions.

Strong finishes of seventh and second in her opening two races moved her firmly into overall medal contention heading into the final race. A 26th-place finish in the last race left her fourth overall.

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“Conditions were very different today, with a change in wind direction making racing quite unpredictable,” Irish Sailing ILCA 6 Coach Vasilij Žbogar said.

“Eve put together a really strong performance and placed herself exactly where she needed to be after the first two races. She also sailed well in the final race, but unfortunately the wind shifts did not fall her way.”

“Fourth place is always difficult, but winning gold in the under-23 category is a very strong result. Eve is still a young sailor and continues to improve, so this is another valuable learning experience for her.

“We will now debrief and take those learnings into the next event in Los Angeles before turning our focus to the World Championships in Dublin, which is the event we really want to peak for.”

Meanwhile, Finn Lynch earned a fifth-place finish in the men’s fleet after a week which was impacted by challenging weather conditions.

Ewan McMahon was competing in the Gold Fleet, but after receiving a disqualification for an early start in his opening race, he dropped to 26th overall.

Development sailor Fiachra McDonnell narrowly missed out on Gold Fleet sailing but gained invaluable experience at this event as he finished 18th overall in Silver Fleet.