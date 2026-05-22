Linz to host Republic of Ireland's Nations League away fixture against Austria

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S away Nations League clash with Austria will take place in the city of Linz in November.

The game will take place in the Raiffeisen Arena on 14 November in what will be Ireland’s second-last group game of the competition. Ireland will also face Kosovo and Israel in Group B3.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side will face Qatar in an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 28 May before travelling to play World Cup co-hosts Canada in Montreal on 6 June.

The Austrian Federation have confirmed the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz as the venue for our UEFA Nations League clash on Saturday November 14th. #COYBIG — Ireland Football SLO (@IrelandSLO) May 22, 2026

2026 Uefa Nations League Fixtures

24 September: Kosovo v Republic of Ireland

27 September: Israel v Republic of Ireland

1 October: Republic of Ireland v Austria

4 October: Republic of Ireland v Israel

14 November: Austria v Republic of Ireland

17 November: Republic of Ireland v Kosovo