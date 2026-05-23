Cork come from behind to claim dramatic win over Meath

Cork 0-30

Meath 1-24

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

CORK STAGED A stunning comeback to defeat Meath by three points in their All-Ireland championship opener this evening, inspired by 0-13 from Steven Sherlock.

Cork trailed 1-16 to 0-11 at the interval and suffered the second-half setback of a major call to show a red card to midfielder Colm O’Callaghan, but the home team struck 0-19 overall in the second half to triumph.

More to follow…

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