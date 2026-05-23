'Now is the right time for me to move on': Robbie Keane confirms Ferencváros exit

ROBBIE KEANE CONFIRMED on Saturday that he has stepped down as head coach of Hungarian giants Ferencváros, saying “now is the right time for me to move on”.

The Dubliner joined Ferencváros in January 2025, winning the league in his first season in Budapest and the Hungarian Cup this season.

“After an incredibly enjoyable and successful 16 months at Ferencváros, I have made the difficult decision to bring my time at the football club to an end,” Keane said in a statement on social media on Saturday.

Reports of the 45-year-old’s departure first emerged in Hungarian media on Friday, with initial links between Keane and Slovan Bratislava.

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Ireland’s record goalscorer has also been linked with the impending vacancy at Crystal Palace, as well as with former club Celtic should Martin O’Neill not return as manager for 2026/27.

“From the beginning, the president, the board, the staff, and the players made me feel welcome and were a pleasure to work with,” Keane wrote.

“Together, we formed a fantastic partnership that delivered great success for the club, and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved.

“The supporters at Ferencváros are among the most passionate in Europe, and the backing they have given me from the moment I arrived is something I will always remember and cherish.

“Winning the league in my first season, followed by lifting the Magyar Kupa last week, are moments I will always be immensely proud of. I will also never forget those unforgettable nights during our unbeaten run in the Europa League. These are achievements and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my career.

“After a great deal of thought and reflection, I believe now is the right time for me to move on. It is not a decision I have taken lightly.

“Ferencváros is a special football club, and I have no doubt it will continue to enjoy success in the years ahead.

“Thank you all for your incredible support and for the unforgettable memories we shared together. I wish the club and everyone connected to it nothing but the very best for the future.

“Hajrá Fradi!”