Offaly leave Down's summer hanging by a thread, Laois march on

Tailteann Cup results

Round 2A

Offaly 3-22 Down 1-20

London 1-14 Laois 1-29

Round 2B

Wicklow 4-17 Limerick 2-14

Clare 1-18 Longford 2-17

Leitrim 0-22 Carlow 1-13

OFFALY AND LAOIS became the first teams to book their place in the next round of the Tailteann Cup.

But for the footballers of Limerick, Clare and Carlow, the summer is already over following their Round 2B defeats on Saturday afternoon.

This season’s Tailteann Cup format mirrors the All-Ireland football championship format, with Round 2A’s losers (Down and London) now joining Round 2B’s winners (Wicklow, Longford and Leitrim) in the hat for Round 3, which will be a straight knockout match.

Offaly ran out eight-point winners against Down, 3-22 to 1-20, thanks to a brilliant individual 1-11 from Dylan Hyland – a remarkable 0-9 coming from play, including three two-pointers.

Down were level in the second half at 2-15 to 1-18, but from that point on, Conor Laverty’s men were outscored 1-7 to 0-2 by their hosts down the stretch.

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Less than a month after delivering one of the shocks of the championship by dethroning Donegal in Ulster, Down now know that it will be win or bust for their summer next time out.

In Saturday’s other Round 2A clash, Evan O’Carroll did the bulk of the damage with 1-5 as Laois were 15-point winners against London in Ruislip, 1-29 to 1-14.

Fermanagh host Wexford, and Antrim host Tipperary, in the remaining Round 2A matches on Sunday.

In the last-chance-saloon of Round 2B, Eoin Murtagh, Pádraig O’Toole, captain Dean Healy and Malachy Stone got the goals as Wexford – who finished with 14 men after Jonathan Carlin was sent off – beat Limerick by nine, 4-17 to 2-14.

In Ennis, late goals from Dylan Farrell and Oran Kenny proved crucial as Longford did just enough to stay alive, beating Clare by two points, 2-17 to 1-18.

And in Carrick-on-Shannon, three two-pointers from Paul Honeyman – part of an 0-9 return on the day – helped Leitrim past Carlow, 0-22 to 1-13.

On Sunday, Waterford host Sligo in the remaining fixture in Round 2B.

The draw for Round 3, and for the preliminary quarter-final – which will see a Round 2A winner drawn to face New York – will take place on Monday from 1pm on GAA+.