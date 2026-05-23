Rob Finnerty stars with 1-9 as Galway blow past Kildare in Salthill

Galway 3-21

Kildare 0-17

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

ROB FINNERTY LED the way with a haul of 1-9 from play as Galway bounced back from their Connacht final loss to Roscommon to oust Kildare in Salthill in the opening round of the All-Ireland SFC title race.

The Salthill/Knocknacarra man was in superb form as the Tribesmen carved out an impressive win.

Kildare won the toss and opted to play with the wind in the opening half, but they went in trailing by 2-8 to 0-12 at the break.

Finnerty was in superb form, kicking 0-5 from play in the opening half, getting them off the mark with a point off his right boot and then kicking the others off his stronger left foot.

A two-pointer from Brian McLoughlin got Kildare moving, but they were hit with a big blow after five minutes when Matthew Tierney fisted home a goal after a good build-up involving Finnerty and Paul Conroy.

That was only Galway’s second ever goal in six championship meetings against Kildare — the other coming from manager Padráic Joyce in the 1998 All-Ireland final —but they got another one midway through the half.

A superb ball out of defence from Conroy after a good turnover from Cian Hernon and Seán Kelly sent Dylan McHugh away and his probing ball sent Céin Darcy through the middle, and he finished powerfully to the net to lead by 2-4 to 0-5 after 17 minutes.

Kildare remained in contention by landing four of five two-pointer attempts. Alex Beirne got a couple of them and Darragh Kirwan also hit the range to trail by two at the interval.

Kildare, back in the All-Ireland series for the first time in three years, needed a big start to the second half but the Tailteann Cup champions were hit with a pair of two-pointers from Galway.

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Finnerty got the first of them and then Shane Walsh, who had kicked a two-point free in the opening half, landed a superb effort from the left.

McLoughlin and Kirwan responded for Kildare but Galway, after drafting Damien Comer into their attack, pushed on and Finnerty finished another good move by fisting to the net after being set up by Walsh and Conroy to extend the lead to 3-13 to 0-14 after 54 minutes.

There was no way back for Kildare from there as Galway eased their way to a 13-point victory.

Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 1-9, Shane Walsh 0-6 (0-2pf, 0-2p, 0-1f), Céin Darcy 1-0, Matthew Tierney 1-0, Cillian McDaid 0-2, Paul Conroy 0-1, Damien Comer 0-1, Shane McGrath 0-1, John Maher.

Scorers for Kildare: Alex Beirne 0-5 (2x2p, 0-1f), Brian McLoughlin 0-3 (2p), Darragh Kirwan 0-3 (2p), Jack Robinson 0-2, Kevin Feely 0-1, Darragh Swords 0-1, Colm Dalton 0-1, Ben Loakman 0-1.

Galway

16. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

3. Cian Hernon (CP Bhearna na Forbacha)

4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

7. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

8. Paul Conroy (St. James’)

9. John Maher (Salthill Knocknacarra)

10. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St Endas)

11. Ciarán Mulhern (Mountbellew / Moylough)

12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra)

14. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

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Substitutes: 26. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for Mulhern (45); 18. Seán Ó Maolchiaráin for Hernon (54); 23. Shane McGrath for Tierney (58); 22. Shay McGlinchey for Conroy (62); 17. Brian Cogger for McDaid (64)

Kildare

16. Eoin Sheehan (Johnstownbridge)

2. Ryan Burke (Caragh)

3. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

7. Brian Byrne (Naas)

5. James McGrath (Athy)

6. Eoin Lawlor (Naas)

4. Harry O’Neill (Clane)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock)

10. Brian McLoughlin (Clane)

14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

22. Colm Dalton (Sallins)

13. Ben Loakman (Sarsfields)

24. Alex Beirne (Naas)

15. Eoin Cully (Carbury)

Substitutes: 18. James Harris (Castlemitchell) for Lawlor (21); 11. Darragh Swords (Caragh) for Cully (26); 26. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe) for Loakman (50); 12. Tommy Gill (Carbury) for McGrath (54); 21. Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge) for O’Neill (66).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

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