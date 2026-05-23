Kerry hit by red card as Donegal run out ten-point victors in All-Ireland SFC opener

Donegal 2-20 (2-3-14)

Kerry 0-16 (0-3-10)

THE STARTING POINT for any conversation must be the incident that flared up as the half-time hooter blared, the one that shaped the game irrevocably.

Kerry held possession with seconds left on the first-half clock and delivered a high ball towards the Donegal goalmouth, which was then gathered in defence.

The challenges that ensued sparked off the pre-interval chaos. Players on both sides waded in, those on the sideline got involved. The upshot was Ryan McHugh departing with a blood-stained face, the Donegal camp incensed and a wait to see what judgement referee Seán Hurson would make before the second half commenced.

The Tyrone whistler showed a yellow card to Evan Looney and more significantly a red card to Micheál Burns. It influenced the remainder of the contest, Kerry left to operate with 14 men in a game where they were already chasing a five-point deficit.

The outcome from there was inevitable, Donegal winning by a dozen points and Kerry restricted to three scores in the second half.

Ciaran Moore scores a goal for Donegal. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

It was a low-key and lethargic finish to a game that had captivated early on.

Donegal enjoyed a five-point cushion at the break, 1-11 to 0-9, a product of their lightning scoring start. Kerry almost crept in for a goal from the throw-in after 15 seconds, but Donegal scrambled clear and then raided at the other end, a swift exchange of passes between Ciaran Moore and Oisin Gallen, paved the way for Moore to sidestep goalkeeper Shane Murphy and fire the ball to the net.

Gallen, Donegal’s most impressive early attacker, clipped over a two-pointer from play moments later and Donegal were flying. Burns got Kerry off the scoring mark, yet McHugh confidently stroked over another two-pointer to push Donegal six clear after only seven minutes.

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Facing into the breeze, the Kerry response was excellent as they pieced together clever moves and picked off tidy points. Dylan Geaney was particularly prominent as he swung over three first-half scores and set up two more points.

But Donegal still had five to spare at the interval and were in total control as the second half unfolded.

More to follow…

Scorers for Donegal: Oisín Gallen 0-5 (1 2pt play), Michael Langan 0-5 (1 2pt play), Shea Malone 1-1, Ciarán Moore 1-1, Ryan McHugh 0-2 (1 2pt play), Peadar Mogan 0-2, Max Campbell 0-1, Jason McGee 0-1, Shane O’Donnell 0-1, Michael Murphy 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 0-4 (1 2pt play, 0-1 free), Tony Brosnan 0-4 (2 2pt play), Dylan Geaney 0-3, Paudie Clifford 0-1, Tadhg Morley 0-1, Graham O’Sullivan 0-1, Cillian Trant 0-1, Micheál Burns 0-1.

Donegal

1. Gavin Mulreany (St Naul’s)

19. Max Campbell (Naomh Conaill), 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s), 4. Peader Mogan (St Naul’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Finbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill)

8. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana), 9. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)

26. Michael Langan (St Michael’s), 22. Jason McGee (Corduff), 12. Ciarán Moore (St Eunan’s)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 21. Oisín Gallen (Sean Mac Cumhaills)

Subs:

11. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s) for McHugh (inj) (half-time)

15. Shea Malone (Naomh Conaill) for Gallen (55)

5. McHugh for Roarty (59)

20. Dáire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair) for Murphy (60)

24. Turlough Carr (Four Masters) for McFadden (63)

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Evan Looney (Dr. Crokes), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes), 11. Keith Evans (Keel), 24. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

21. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

17. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets) for Morley (half-time)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) for Paudie Clifford (44)

23. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Sullivan (inj) (44)

22. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) for Evans (47)

19. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for Geaney (56)

12. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s) for O’Brien (59)

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)

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