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LIVE: Leinster v Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Champions Cup final

Leo Cullen’s side are chasing an elusive fifth star in Bilbao.
2.01pm, 23 May 2026
5

8 mins ago 2:25PM

TEAM NEWS: First up, the champions. Here’s how UBB will line out today. You may recognise a few of those names in the backs, and the red scrum cap of their number 11…

Union Bordeaux-Bègles

15. Salesi Rayasi
14. Pablo Uberti
13. Damian Penaud
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10. Mathieu Jalibert
9. Maxime Lucu (captain)

1. Jefferson Poirot
2. Maxime Lamothe
3. Carlú Sadie
4. Boris Palu
5. Adam Coleman
6. Pierre Bochaton
7. Cameron Woki
8. Marko Gazzotti

Replacements:

16. Gaetan Barlot
17. Ugo Boniface
18. Ben Tameifuna
19. Lachie Swinton
20. Temo Matiu
21. Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer
22. Arthur Retiere
23. Hugo Reus

10 mins ago 2:23PM

It really doesn’t get more box office than this.

Defending champions Union Bordeaux-Bègles, bidding to go back-to-back, against a Leinster side hoping to put a string of near-misses and heartbreak behind them and finally claim their fifth European title, in the Champions Cup final.

The mercury’s hitting the high 20s in a sweltering Bilbao – and kick-off is a little over 20 minutes.

Stay with us and you won’t miss a moment.

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