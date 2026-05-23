LIVE: Leinster v Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Champions Cup final

It really doesn’t get more box office than this.

Defending champions Union Bordeaux-Bègles, bidding to go back-to-back, against a Leinster side hoping to put a string of near-misses and heartbreak behind them and finally claim their fifth European title, in the Champions Cup final.

The mercury’s hitting the high 20s in a sweltering Bilbao – and kick-off is a little over 20 minutes.

Stay with us and you won’t miss a moment.