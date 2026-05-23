Gstaad wins Irish 2000 Guineas for Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh

GSTAAD GAINED AMPLE compensation for his Newmarket second when storming to victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas.

Aidan O’Brien’s son of Starspangledbanner, who won at Royal Ascot and the Breeders’ Cup at two, found just George Boughey’s Bow Echo too good in his first crack at Classic honours earlier this month, but like Field Of Gold 12 months ago, turned Rowley Mile silver to gold at the Curragh.

With Karl Burke’s Greenham Stakes winner Alparslan leading the field along with Power Blue also towards the head of affairs, Gstaad was always just off the pace in the hands of Ryan Moore.

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Moore asked the 4-11 favourite to take control entering the final quarter-mile and with those in behind unable to match his blistering acceleration, Gstaad readily quickened clear for an impressive three-length success over the Charlie Appleby pair of Distant Storm and Pacific Avenue.

“He had a nice draw (eight) really – he was sat out there on the wing, but he was comfortable. Nothing was able to sort of get in his way and we kept it very uncomplicated,” said Moore.

“I just kept asking him to creep forward from halfway and he’s got quite an extravagant stride and when able to use it, he’s an impressive horse.

“He did (deserve that), he has been second a few times and has never run a bad race. Sometimes things went against him last year.

“He has come back, and he is a big, scopey horse and looks like he can progress further.

“His mind is in an unbelievable place and there is no one better at that than Aidan. I remember him when he was a two-year-old and the way he has brought him along – he has got more confident, this horse, and that is down to the trainer.”