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LIVE: Kerry v Donegal, All-Ireland senior football championship

All-Ireland series opens with heavyweight clash in Killarney.
2.16pm, 23 May 2026

1 min ago 2:33PM

Donegal changes: Four pre-match switches, listed below.

In – Max Campbell, Jason McGee, Oisin Gallen and Michael Langan.

Out – Caolan McColgan, Seán Martin, Shane O’Donnell and Shea Malone.

1 min ago 2:32PM

Kerry changes: Paudie Clifford and Sean O’Brien in for Tony Brosnan and Cillian Trant.

12 mins ago 2:21PM

Here’s how the teams have been named to start. We’ll keep you up to date if there are any late changes.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), 11. Keith Evans (Keel), 12. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Donegal

1. Gavin Mulreany (St Naul’s)

2. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff), 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s), 4. Peader Mogan (St Naul’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Finbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill)

8. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana), 9. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)

10. Seán Martin (Sean Mac Cumhaills), 11. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 12. Ciarán Moore (St Eunan’s)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Shea Malone (Naomh Conaill)

14 mins ago 2:19PM

Good afternoon, and welcome along to our live coverage of Kerry versus Donegal in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The sun is shining in Killarney, and we’re counting down to a heavyweight clash to open the All-Ireland series with a bang.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is 3pm, with the action live on GAA+. We’ll keep you up to date right here.

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