'This means a lot to me' - Emotional scenes as Séamus Coleman bids farewell to Everton

THERE WERE EMOTIONAL scenes at Everton on Friday as the club gathered to bid farewell to Séamus Coleman after an incredible 17 years of service.

Coleman announced earlier this month that he would be leaving the Premier League side and will take this summer to decide his next move.

The video shows Coleman walking through a guard of honour by Everton players and staff before a presentation takes place on the training pitch. Coleman’s family was also present for the occasion as he spoke to the group ahead of his final game against Spurs on Sunday.

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“I do really appreciate everyone’s support over the years. I’m very happy to have all my family here but my eldest has a rounders tournament, so I hope that goes well for her and that’s why she’s not here.

“I’ve not been too emotional about it recently but to see my family here…”

At that point, a round of applause broke out as Coleman became visibly emotional.

“Family is the reason I do everything. It should always be the reason behind a lot of things that you do. I’m very proud and honoured to have played for Everton. It’s been my family’s life. I’m very lucky and thankful to you all.

“I wish everyone success and as long as everyone keeps understanding and knowing what Everton football club is all about and giving your all, then you’ve got a right chance.

“This means a lot to me, thanks very much.”

Coleman’s wife Rachel also spoke before the group and expressed her thanks for the welcome they received throughout their time at the club.

Manager David Moyes said that he hopes Coleman can continue to serve Everton in some capacity in the future.

“It just shows the amount of people here, the impact, the influence he’s had on so many around this football club. He’s been such a big part of this football club. I don’t think you get the reception that you do if you’re not incredibly well thought of.

“Everybody thinks the world of you. You’ve been a great captain, a great player and more importantly, a greater human being. We hope you’re not away for long. We hope you’re always going to be involved in this football club and I think everybody here has shown their appreciation for you.”