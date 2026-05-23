Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to 2-1 series lead over Spurs

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER SCORED 26 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder survived an early onslaught to score a 123-108 victory over the San Antonio Spurs and take a 2-1 lead in their NBA Western Conference Finals series on Friday.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Gilgeous-Alexander led another dominant all-round offensive performance by the reigning NBA champions, who saw four members of their bench finish in double figures to set up the precious road win.

Jared McCain led the Thunder bench scorers with 24 points while Jaylin Williams drained five three-pointers in an 18-point contribution.

French star Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio scoring with 26 points, while Devin Vassell added 20.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault praised his team’s “poise” after climbing out of an early 15-point deficit to eventually close out a convincing win by the same margin.

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“It was a punch — credit to them,” Daigneault said of San Antonio’s fast start. “They were ready to play, and they got us early. But I thought we showed great poise to understand the 48-minute nature of the game.

“It’s a long game obviously and the bench gave us a huge lift right there to help us get the game into a manageable spot. Great poise by the team.”

Another pulsating clash between the Western Conference rivals got off to a breathless start, with the Spurs roaring into a 15-0 lead within minutes of tip-off.

A shellshocked Thunder line-up quickly regrouped and punched back to close the gap to 31-29 early in the second quarter before a brilliant Gilgeous-Alexander three-pointer handed the visitors the lead.

Oklahoma City then pulled into a 58-51 lead at the break after outscoring San Antonio 32-20 in the second quarter thanks to 10 points apiece from Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso.

The intensity which had simmered throughout the opening two games of the series then boiled over early in the third quarter, when Mitchell pushed Stephon Castle as the Spurs guard leapt for a basket.

Castle skidded off court while team-mate Devin Vassell then got into a shoving match with Mitchell, triggering a melee.

By that stage Oklahoma City had built a 10-point to lead 67-57, and they kept the pressure on to lead 95-84 heading into the fourth quarter.

The points kept flowing in the fourth and the Thunder maintained their comfortable advantage to close out the win.

“We were really sharp to start the game and obviously we didn’t sustain it,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said afterwards.

“It wasn’t sustainable how we started but I thought we played very fast and that’s something that tapered off as the game went along. We have to find a way to do that.”

Game four of the best-of-seven series takes place in San Antonio on Sunday.

– © AFP 2026