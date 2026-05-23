In pics: Homecoming for Pádraig O'Hora and team after climbing Mount Everest

THERE WERE JOYFUL scenes at Dublin Airport as former Mayo footballer Pádraig O’Hora and his climbing team returned home after reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

O’Hora was part of an all-Irish team, led by mountaineer Jason Black, Éanna McGowan and Adam Sweeney that scaled the highest point in the world at 1.33am Irish time. It was the first time an all-Irish team had made the summit in 20 years.

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After a gruelling 47-day expedition in Nepal, the team reached the top of Mount Everest (8,848m) at 1.33am Irish time on Wednesday, 20 May.

O’Hora was climbing Everest in aid of Mayo Mental Health Association.

Expedition team members Jason Black , Éanna McGowan, Adam Sweeney and Pádraig O'Hora. Brian McEvoy Brian McEvoy

Adam Sweeney celebrating with Pádraig O’Hora. Brian McEvoy Brian McEvoy

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