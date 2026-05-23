Ireland's Whitehouse saves four penalties as Charlton promoted to WSL

Charlton Athletic 0

Leicester City 0

Charlton win 2-1 on penalties

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse was the hero as Charlton Athletic overcame Leicester City in a dramatic Women’s Super League (WSL) promotion/relegation play-off.

Whitehouse saved four penalties – including one from Irish teammate Heather Payne – in a sensational shoot-out display at The Valley.

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It was a tale of two Irish goalkeepers, with Katie Keane between the posts for Leicester City. Keane made two saves in the shoot-out, with both custodians in inspiring form throughout the game.

But it’s Charlton who are promoted from WSL 2 after this historic play-off, as Leicester City drop down from the top flight.

The Addicks complete an expanded 14-team WSL next season, with WSL 2 champions Birmingham City and Crystal Palace already promoted.

It caps a superb campaign for Whitehouse, who won the WSL 2 Golden Glove and was named in Team of the Season, while there’s disappointment for Keane and Payne, the latter of whom came on for the Foxes at the start of extra time.