Kimi Antonelli rages at George Russell after clash in Canadian Grand Prix sprint

GEORGE RUSSELL AND Kimi Antonelli made contact as their title battle ignited during the Canadian Grand Prix sprint and left the Italian furious.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Antonelli to “stop the radio moaning” after he came together with team-mate Russell at turn one and was forced to run across the grass.

In the first major flashpoint between the pair this season, Antonelli accused Russell of pushing him off and demanded a penalty for the British driver.

Following the clash at turn one, the 19-year-old charged down the inside at turn eight but could not make the corner, running across the grass again and losing a place to Lando Norris.

THE SCENES!! 🤯 Russell and Antonelli fight for the lead once again! 👀#F1Sprint #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/N12CkUS0RF — Formula 1 (@F1) May 23, 2026

The defending world champion piled the pressure on Russell but could not find a way through as the Mercedes man claimed a second sprint win of the season.

Antonelli had totally lost his cool amid his rage at Russell as Mercedes urged him to refocus on the race, which he did to resume a battle with Norris but again was off the track at the first corner on the final lap as Norris kept hold of second.

Advertisement

The Italian’s title lead was shaved by two points down to 18 as he came home third, ahead of Oscar Piastri in fourth.

Antonelli has won the last three races to pile the pressure on his experienced teammate and pre-season title favourite Russell.

Russell played down his deficit to the 19-year-old last time out in Miami by suggesting it was not a track he enjoyed but the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is – having claimed pole for the last two years and winning last season.

A crucial moment in the Sprint! 🤯 This is the view from Antonelli's onboard of the earlier moment at Turn 10 💨#F1Sprint #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/mPdpPlT66W — Formula 1 (@F1) May 23, 2026

He landed the first blow of the weekend on his teammate by clinching sprint pole on Friday.

The early battle, which has been incredibly calm and civil across the opening four races, erupted on the sixth lap.

Antonelli was closing rapidly on Russell and got on his gearbox down the pit straight, making his move around the outside of one.

Russell did not yield and Antonelli ran out of room as he cut the grass.

“That was very naughty. Not fair, he pushed me off,” Antonelli raged.

His engineer Peter Bonnington told him to keep it cool, but he continued: “That should be a penalty, I was alongside the mirror.”

Wolff stepped in, saying: “Concentrate on the racing please and not the radio moaning.”

Antonelli came back into the fight but was unsuccessful in his late move on Norris, and his anger continued as he crossed the line.

Wolff issued another stern message, saying: “Kimi this is the fourth time – we talk about it internally and not over the radio, OK.”

There was a cursory handshake between the pair at the end as the title dynamic took a major turn.

Charles Leclerc finished fifth for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.