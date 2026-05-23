Galway United's late show stuns Athlone and moves them three points clear

Results – Women’s Premier Division

Bohemians 0-0 Waterford

Treaty United 1-1 Wexford

Shamrock Rovers 2-0 DLR Waves

Peamount United 2-4 Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers 4-0 Cork City

Galway United 2-1 Athlone Town

*****

GALWAY UNITED PRODUCED a sensational late comeback against Athlone Town to move three points clear atop the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division.

Back-to-back champions Athlone looked to be on course for victory in this top-of-the-table clash at Eamon Deacy Park, before goals in the 88th and 91st minutes turned the tide for Galway.

Four-cap Ireland international Niamh Farrelly scored the winner, after a stunner from Remini Tillotson cancelled out Alexis Strickland’s first-half opener.

91' Nóim@GalwayUnitedFC 2@AthloneTownAFC 1



Gaillimh leis an gcúl cinniúnach in am breise!



Niamh Farrelly puts Galway ahead in added time, what a game!@LoiWomen @sseairtricity #LOI pic.twitter.com/RcXyIgFC43 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 23, 2026

Athlone were reduced to 10 women in the 66th minute when Kellie Brennan was sent off, and Galway pushed on with the numerical advantage.

With two minutes of normal time remaining, Tillotson unleashed a superb equaliser to set up a grandstand finish.

The American defender whipped off her jersey in celebration – for which she was cautioned – and was swarmed by her teammates. A winner felt somewhat inevitable.

88' Nóim@GalwayUnitedFC 1@AthloneTownAFC 1



A leithéid de chúl ó Tillotson agus tá muid ar chomh-scór!



Galway are back on level terms with an absolute stunning goal from Tillotson@LoiWomen @sseairtricity #LOI pic.twitter.com/IVGePZGsln — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 23, 2026

Farrelly was the late hero, the Player of the Match heading home Aoibheann Costello’s cross to send the home contingent into raptures.

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It’s a statement win for Phil Trill’s side as they chase their first Women’s Premier Division title and remain unbeaten.

Athone, meanwhile, suffer their first loss of the season, having gone top of the table on goal difference last week.

The Midlanders remain on the hunt for a permanent manager, with injured Ireland international Lily Agg rumoured to be linked with the hot seat.

Strickland had broken the deadlock in the 43rd minute, heading home Madie Gibson’s corner, while Brennan’s red card was for a last-ditch challenge on Costello.

41' Nóim@GalwayUnitedFC 0@AthloneTownAFC 1



Cúl díreach roimh leath ama ag Áth Luain agus Strickland!



Defending champions Athlone come up with a goal before half-time@LoiWomen @sseairtricity #LOI pic.twitter.com/VS28mzPzQ9 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 23, 2026

Earlier, third-placed Shelbourne came from two goals down to beat Peamount United by two at Greenogue.

Eleanor Ryan Dole’s fourth minute opener put the hosts in the early ascendancy before Aoife O’Connor doubled their lead, but a quick-fire brace from Olivia Danica just before half-time drew Shelbourne level.

Brianne Severns put them in front shortly after the restart, and Becky Watkins wrapped up an impressive comeback win in the 66th minute.

Elsewhere, goals in each half from Katie O’Reilly and Jaime Thompson helped Shamrock Rovers to a 2-0 win over DLR Waves at Tallaght Stadium. Ella Kelly provided both assists as the Hoops stay fourth.

Sligo Rovers continued their encouraging start as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Cork City, with Sydney Stephens (two), Cara King and Anna McDaniel all on target in the first half.

And Treaty United and Wexford, Bohemians and Waterford, played out draws.

Both goals at Markets Field came in the first half. A Ciara Breslin header put the hosts in front, before Megan Smyth-Lynch restored parity and they ultimately shared the spoils.

And Waterford held Bohemians to a scoreless draw at Dalymount Park.