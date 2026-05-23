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James Crombie/INPHO
No Minor Matter

Cork and Clare book places in All-Ireland minor hurling quarter-finals

Munster pair both ran out three-point winners in Semple Stadium on Saturday.
10.32pm, 23 May 2026

All-Ireland minor hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals

  • Cork 2-18 Wexford 2-15
  • Clare 3-17 Dublin 2-17

CORK AND CLARE booked their places in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland minor hurling championship on Saturday.

Eoin Considine and substitute Sam McCarthy fired two late goals as the Rebels came from five points down to win by three at Semple Stadium.

Donal Mulcahy’s side now take their place in the last six where they will face either Limerick or Kilkenny next weekend.

They’ll be joined in the quarter-finals by Clare, who dug out a three-point win against Dublin in the first game of Saturday’s Thurles double-header.

Three second-half goals, one from Ben Talty and a double from Gearóid Madden, were enough to see the Banner past a dogged Dublin side.

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