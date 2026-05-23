Martin O’Neill will not rule out extending Celtic stay in wake of double win

MARTIN O’NEILL REFUSED to rule out extending his return to management after leading Celtic to the double.

The 74-year-old masterminded a 3-1 Hampden victory over Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline to add Celtic’s 43rd Scottish Cup to the fifth consecutive William Hill Premiership title triumph he oversaw the previous weekend.

O’Neill has galvanised Celtic after the departures of both Brendan Rodgers and Wilfried Nancy and turned a season that looked set to be characterised by recruitment failings and disconnect between the board and fans into a campaign that will be remembered for his triumphant return to management.

When asked about his future, the former Republic of Ireland boss said: “If you were asking me, will you start back in a week’s time? I genuinely couldn’t do that.

“I’ll have to have a think. I think in the next week, I’ll meet up with the owner (Dermot Desmond), see what he’s saying. He hasn’t said anything to me, so I don’t know whether that’s good news or bad news.

“I will genuinely have a wee look at it to see. But I would be thinking that the football club, to go forward, to go forward properly, would probably be looking at somebody younger.

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“I would have thought that in the last few weeks they would be looking at options.”

Neil Lennon held Martin O’Neill’s hand aloft after the game. Jane Barlow / PA Jane Barlow / PA / PA

O’Neill declared he would never lose the hunger or passion for football but added: “There wouldn’t be anybody in this room my age here. So you’ve got to consider that. Listen, I know I can pass it off as a joke, but I genuinely don’t know.

“I would think that I must be in consideration for the job, even though it might only be for a very short term.”

Before this season, O’Neill’s previous nine major honours as manager with Leicester and Celtic had been won with Lennon in his midfield and the 54-year-old believes his mentor has earned the right to stay on.

“I think it’s his decision,” Lennon said. “I think it should be his decision, whether he wants to stay on or not.

“The club should let him decide what he wants to do.

“He has put himself in the best position. I don’t see many other candidates out there who could do what he’s done this season. And it doesn’t surprise me.”