Harry Kane hits cup final hat-trick to take Bayern Munich season tally to 61

HARRY KANE HIT a hat-trick and took his season’s tally to 61 goals as Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal final to lift the trophy for a 21st time and the first since 2020.

Kane put Bayern ahead 10 minutes into the second half as Vincent Kompany’s side completed a domestic double.

Advertisement

The England captain struck the crossbar with a powerful effort with 10 minutes left, but moments later was celebrating his second of the night and 60th of the season, firing in after a one-two with Luis Diaz.

Kane was not done there and ended the night by completing his hat-trick, beating Alexander Nubel from the penalty spot after Angelo Stiller had blocked Michael Olise’s cross with an arm.

Stuttgart had started the match brightly and were the first to threaten in an opening 45 minutes of few chances, but after Kane’s opening goal and a subsequent break in play due to a build-up of flare smoke inside Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, they struggled to regain any momentum.