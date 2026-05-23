George Russell claims pole ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli at Canadian GP

GEORGE RUSSELL LANDED a double blow on team-mate Kimi Antonelli in Montreal as the gloves came off in the title fight.

The 28-year-old beat his young team-mate to pole position by 0.068 seconds at the Canadian Grand Prix – the same margin as in sprint qualifying on Friday – after being accused of pushing Antonelli off the track in the earlier sprint race.

Russell saved his best lap for the end to claim a fifth successive pole for Mercedes and his third in a row in Montreal, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claiming third and fourth.

The title scrap, which had been calm and civilised across the first four races, erupted during the sprint when Antonelli had to take to the grass after banging wheels when trying to overtake Russell at turn one.

The Italian demanded a penalty for Russell and had to be told to “stop the radio moaning” by team principal Toto Wolff.

Russell celebrates after taking pole. Bradley Collyer / PA / Alamy Stock Photo Bradley Collyer / PA / Alamy Stock Photo / PA / Alamy Stock Photo

Antonelli had two points shaved off his championship lead after, amid his fury, later on the same lap, he locked up and bounced across the grass at turn eight which allowed Norris through to claim second.

Despite a failed lunge on Norris on the final lap, Antonelli had to settle for third as his anger continued when he crossed the line.

Mercedes said they had debriefed the situation between the sprint and the qualifying session for Sunday’s main race.

Wolff told Sky Sports: “We sat them down and said, ‘how do we want to race’? It is a framework they have established among themselves and we are happy.

“No one is expecting the other to leave space, as it is too important.”

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The Italian had won the last three races to claim a 20-point lead and pile the pressure on Russell at a Montreal track he enjoys.

Russell retained his sprint lead after small contact meant Antonelli ran across the grass, as his anger began.

“That was very naughty. Not fair, he pushed me off,” Antonelli raged. Race engineer Peter Bonnington tried to calm him down but he continued: “That should be a penalty, I was alongside the mirror.”

Wolff stepped in, ordering his young driver to “concentrate on the racing please and not the radio moaning”.

Antonelli saw his lead trimmed back to 18 points on Saturday. Bradley Collyer / PA / Alamy Stock Photo Bradley Collyer / PA / Alamy Stock Photo / PA / Alamy Stock Photo

As Russell celebrated a win which reduced Antonelli’s lead to 18, the latter was again expressing his anger on the radio, saying: “If we need to race like this, that’s good to know.”

Wolff responded: “Kimi, now is not the time to talk about this. We talk about this internally and not on the radio, OK.”

The 19-year-old again suggested what happened was not his understanding of how Mercedes want their drivers to fight, adding after the race: “We do meetings before races and that’s what we say in the room. Then we race to win.

“Probably I understood the significance of that meeting a bit differently.”

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s race from fifth for Ferrari ahead of Max Verstappen in sixth.

A rain hazard has been declared, with over a 40% chance of wet weather.