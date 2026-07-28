Kate O'Connor makes solid start at Commonwealth Games

KATE O’CONNOR HAS made a solid start to her heptathlon bid at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

O’Connor clocked 13.54 seconds in the 100m hurdles – just 0.10 second off her best – at Scotstoun Stadium.

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She finished third in a race won by sprint hurdles specialist Sienna MacDonald of Canada. MacDonald leads the way after the first of the seven events on 1,126 points.

England’s Jade O’Dowda is second on 1,077 after finishing there in 13.32 seconds, while O’Connor is third overall on 1,044 points as the high jump gets underway.

O’Connor is targeting the gold medal, and her main rival, England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson, has withdrawn due to injury.

In high jump action currently, the heptathletes will later compete in the shot put (7pm) and 200m (8.04pm), before the long jump, javelin and 800m on Wednesday.

More to follow.