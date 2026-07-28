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In pics: Mayo bring Sam Maguire home to Castlebar after 75-year wait

Thousands gathered at MacHale Park to celebrate the All-Ireland win.
9.17am, 28 Jul 2026

Mayo manager Andy Moran and captain Jack Coyne arrive at Castlebar train station with the Sam Maguire

andy-moran-and-jack-coyne-celebrate-with-the-sam-maguire-cup James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Mayo fans at the homecoming at MacHale Park

mayo-supporters-celebrate-during-the-homecoming Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

the-mayo-team-acknowledge-their-supporters-on-stage James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

supporters-celebrate-during-the-homecoming Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

mayo-fan-katie-ann-reilly-from-castlebar Mayo fan Katie Ann Reilly from Castlebar. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

mayo-players-take-to-the-stage-in-machale-park James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

 

a-young-mayo-fan-aodh-john-judge-18-months-from-carrowhawny-logboy A young Mayo fan Aodh John Judge, 18 months, from Carrowhawny, Logboy James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

a-view-of-a-young-mayo-fan James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

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Mayo manager Andy Moran and captain Jack Coyne

andy-moran-and-jack-coyne-lift-the-sam-maguire-cup Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

 

Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor

cillian-oconnor-lifts-the-sam-maguire-cup James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Castlebar Mitchels players Donnacha McHugh, Paddy Durcan, Sean Morahan, John MacMonagle and Bob Tuohy celebrate.

Related Reads
Six key moments that powered Mayo's rallying surge to All-Ireland glory
'A whirlwind' - Kobe's year of Mayo All-Ireland glory, the Leaving Cert and AFL future
From punchline in the clickbait age to All Ireland champions - Andy Moran's triumph

donnacha-mchugh-paddy-durcan-sean-morahan-john-macmonagle-and-bob-tuohy-celebrate-with-the-sam-maguire-cup James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Aidan O’Shea and Kobe McDonald

aidan-oshea-and-kobe-mcdonald-during-the-homecoming Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Mayo’s Enda Hession with the Sam Maguire

enda-hession-lifts-the-sam-maguire-cup James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

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