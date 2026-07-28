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In pics: Mayo bring Sam Maguire home to Castlebar after 75-year wait
Mayo manager Andy Moran and captain Jack Coyne arrive at Castlebar train station with the Sam Maguire
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Mayo fans at the homecoming at MacHale Park
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Mayo fan Katie Ann Reilly from Castlebar. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
A young Mayo fan Aodh John Judge, 18 months, from Carrowhawny, Logboy James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
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Mayo manager Andy Moran and captain Jack Coyne
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Castlebar Mitchels players Donnacha McHugh, Paddy Durcan, Sean Morahan, John MacMonagle and Bob Tuohy celebrate.
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Aidan O’Shea and Kobe McDonald
Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Mayo’s Enda Hession with the Sam Maguire
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
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All-Ireland Champions GAA Mayo Snap Happy