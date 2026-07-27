'A bit like Mayo, it's not simple to win it': Comfort Zone takes Galway Festival feature

COMFORT ZONE COULD bid for a Galway Festival double at the weekend after getting up in the final half furlong to win the feature Connacht Hotel Handicap on the opening day.

Jody Townend had taken up the running on the Willie Mullins-trained Too Bossy For Us as the field approached the halfway point and upped the pace.

But the Joseph O’Brien-trained Comfort Zone was always prominent and as Townend stretched clear on the rail on the turn for home, Derek O’Connor laid down his challenge down the centre of the course and the 18-1 shot responded to his urging to get up and to win by three-quarters of a length.

Joy for Comfort Zone as they take the feature on day one of the Galway Races Summer Festival



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O’Brien said: “It’s fantastic, it was a great ride from Derek.

“Getting a bit of room on the outside there, he got very sweet. The slower ground maybe helped him as well.

“He’s run well here at Galway in the past so you might see him back here at the weekend.

“He’s been running for big pots for the last while and he’s been knocking on the door and threatening to win one.

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“I’m delighted that he did it here today, to win the feature race here on the Monday night is very special and it sets up the week well.”

'It's a bit like Mayo in the football, it's not simple to win it'



Derek O'Connor celebrates his win in the Connacht Hotel Handicap aboard Comfort Zone



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Jockey O’Connor said: “It’s an extremely difficult race to win. It’s a bit like Mayo in the football, it’s not simple to win it.

“There’s such a high calibre of amateur rider riding in Ireland at the moment and such a high calibre of horse competing in the race.”

O’Brien completed a double in the Clayton Hotel Galway Handicap when Dancing Saxon (13-8) scooted clear off the final bend and quickly put the race to bed to win by four-and-a-quarter lengths.

Dancing Saxon the winner of the Clayton Hotel Galway Handicap



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Trean (11-4) made all to come home a comfortable winner of the Eventus Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden.

In a race won by Eclipse victor Constitution River last year, the Paddy Twomey-trained son of Bayside Boy showed a smart turn of foot in the hands of Billy Lee to pull clear and win by the better part of five lengths.

Trean takes race three of the Galway Races Summer Festival, the Eventus Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden



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Twomey said: “He had the option of coming here on Sunday for the Auction Series Maiden but I said to Billy if he’s the horse I think he is he should be running tonight.

“He’s in the National Stakes, he’s in pretty much everything. I think Bayside Boy is a very good stallion and I think this is a very good horse.”

Witches Familiar (13-8) could be stepped up to Grade Two level for the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse in November after maintaining her unbeaten record over timber in the Galmont Hotel & The Galway Bay Hotel Novice Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained French recruit, who is from the family of Big Buck’s, hardly had to get out of first gear for Paul Townend as she galloped clear on the run-in to win by eight-and-a-half lengths.

Witches Familiar takes the opener, the Galmont Hotel & The Galway Bay Hotel Novice Hurdle, at this year's Galway Races Summer Festival



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“We kept her for Galway, after she won so easily first time up, we just thought she was alright,” said Mullins.

“We had her in for a lot of last season but we kept her as a novice, we thought she was a bit better than the average novice.

“We’ll up her in grade as best we can. I’d probably be looking at her as a Royal Bond-type filly.

“We might just leave her now. I can see her being a good mare in novice company for the whole season. I’d be looking at the long term rather than shorter term with her.”