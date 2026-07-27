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Anna Foster. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
royal lytham

Anna Foster survives eight-way play-off to secure Open qualification

She joins Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh as the Irish representatives at Royal Lytham and St Anne’s.
9.53pm, 27 Jul 2026

ANNA FOSTER CAME through a play-off at the final Women’s Open Championship qualifying event to secure her tee time for Thursday’s first round.

With 13 spots up for grabs between 111 golfers, the Dubliner birdied the final two holes for a two-under round of 70 and a share of eighth place at St Anne’s Old Links. 

That meant a play-off between the eight finishers on that mark to determine who would receive the final six qualifying berths. From there, the Elm Park golfer did enough to secure her third Open appearance.

Other Irish competitors to miss out were Beth Coulter, who shot an even-par round of 72, Sara Byrne (75), Áine Donegan (79), and Annabel Wilson (80). 

Foster joins Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh as the Irish representatives at the event, which is being held at Royal Lytham and St Anne’s.

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