Daniel Wiffen out of the medals in Commonwealth Games 800m

ON A TOUGH day of competition for Irish Olympic champions, Daniel Wiffen has finished outside the medals in the Commonwealth Games 800m freestyle final.

After Rhys McClenaghan earlier finished sixth in the gymnastics, Wiffen didn’t get any more joy in the pool, finishing behind an Australian trio for the podium places.

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In the same event that delivered Paris gold for the County Down swimmer in 2024, Wiffen soon found himself distanced from breakaway winner Sam Short.

Despite holding third place during much of the race, the 25-year-old was ultimately beaten to bronze by almost two seconds by Matthew Galea, while Nenjamin Goedemans took silver.

Wiffen’s time of 7:48.82 was just over 10 seconds off his Olympic record and personal best. Shortt finished nine seconds ahead of Wiffen in 7:39.81.

He will aim to go better in the 1,500m final on Wednesday back up against Short, Goedemans, and Galea, while also stepping up preparations for the European Aquatics Championships in Paris next month.