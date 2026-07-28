Six key moments that powered Mayo's rallying surge to All-Ireland glory

THE WAIT IS over.

After 11 All-Ireland final defeats, and 75 years of longing, Mayo are champions again. It looked unlikely at 1-5 to 0-1 in the first half, but Andy Moran’s side rinsed out that poor opening quarter and were just one down at the break.

By full-time, they were celebrating an incredible 1-20 to 1-17 victory against defending champions Kerry.

Let’s take a closer look at how Mayo recovered from that early setback to finally land the Sam Maguire.

Pre-match changes produce conflicting fortunes

Both teams suffered big injury losses before throw-in as Diarmuid O’Connor was ruled out for Kerry while Mayo were forced to go into battle without Stephen Coen.

Both Andy Moran and Jack O’Connor opted for experienced replacements as Mayo called upon the services of Ballintubber’s Diarmuid O’Connor while Kerry turned to Tom O’Sullivan. Neither had featured much for their respective sides during the championship, with O’Sullivan suffering from a calf injury during Kerry’s Munster semi-final win over Clare.

O’Connor, known for his work-rate and energy, brought those qualities to Croke Park and proved to be an effective choice for Mayo. He was eventually replaced by Conor Loftus in the 58th minute when fresh legs were needed.

O’Sullivan, however, did not have the same impact for Kerry. The Dingle star, who is normally reliable in front of the posts, kicked two bad wides in the first half.

And although he did score a point, and also helped execute a turnover which led to a free, he was withdrawn at half-time. His fitness may also have been a factor in that decision.

Timing of Mayo’s two-pointers

Mayo outscored Kerry in the two-point stakes 4-1 with Jack Carney and Ryan O’Donoghue kicking two each for the eventual winners.

Carney was the first to find his range from outside the arc, providing the perfect remedy after the concession of David Clifford’s goal which left Mayo trailing 1-5 to 0-1. Carney helped the Mayo fans find their voice with a booming kick.

MAYO ARE ROLLING!!!!



Ryan O'Donoghue with a monster two-pointer extends the lead to five.



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His second two-pointer was in 44th minute, arriving at time when Mayo were starting to dominate Kerry’s kick-outs. Darragh Beirne won the break and the ball was worked out to Carney to give Mayo a five-point lead from the outside of the boot.

O’Donoghue’s second two-pointer in the 62nd minute was another pivotal score, pushing Mayo 1-19 to 1-14 ahead.

Kerry’s missed goal chances

With 22 minutes gone, Kerry were 1-5 to 0-3 in front when David Clifford got on the ball.

He found Seán O’Shea just outside the square with a beautiful cross-field pass to create a goal chance. But before O’Shea could wind up for the shot, Enda Hession closed in to get a touch and force the Kerry forward to take a touch. That gave Mayo a chance to filter players back and O’Shea was forced to settle for a point.

Goal scorer and now playmaker as David Clifford feeds a lovely ball across the square to Sean O'Shea to fist over.



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Instead of being eight points adrift, Mayo kept it to a more manageable six.

Another goal chance came to Kerry in the 51st minute. Paudie Clifford located his brother with a lovely delivery into the edge of the square. Clifford took his shot on the turn which flew over to make it a two-point contest with just over 20 minutes remaining.

But a goal for Kerry at that stage could have determined a different outcome.

Mayo’s high press defending

It was the foundation of their victory. When Kerry tried to build from short kick-outs, Mayo’s forwards were quick to close in and put heat on their opponents. They gave a defensive masterclass throughout.

One such example was O’Donoghue’s challenge on Paul Murphy after Jack Carney’s first two-pointer. The Kerry defender was fortunate to win a free out as the ball spilled away. Murphy had a similar encounter with Darragh Beirne moments later and was lucky to win another free.

Mayo forward Darragh Beirne tackling Kerry's Paul Murphy. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

And after battling back from seven points down, there was just three between the sides when O’Donoghue engaged with Dylan Casey. O’Donoghue forced the Kerry defender to go to ground as Kobe McDonald arrived just in time for referee Martin McNally to award a free in. A tap over for O’Donoghue to make it four points without reply for Mayo.

Kerry were 1-7 to 0-8 in front after 31 minutes when goalkeeper Shane Murphy came under pressure while trying to deal with a dropping ball. Possession came to Evan Looney who was quickly hounded by McDonald and gave a loose pass which was retrieved by O’Donoghue.

The Belmullet man drew the foul and Mayo players roared in response as Beirne swung over the resultant free.

Darragh Beirne goal

The momentum shifted towards Mayo with that crucial goal in the 38th minute.

David McBrien started the move when he intercepted a stray handpass from Gavin White that was intended for Graham O’Sullivan.

Scintillating from Mayo.



Ryan O'Donoghue powers forward from his own half, beats multiple Kerry men, and Darragh Beirne fires into the net for Mayo.



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O’Donoghue got involved in the play, using his nimble footwork from his boxing background to slip past three Kerry players before finding himself with a clear road ahead of him.

McBrien continued with his run and kept ahead of the attack as Mayo started to pour bodies forward. He was at the end of a pass from O’Donoghue to pop the ball out wide to Beirne for a finish that shook the stadium.

Mayo were now leading by 1-12 to 1-8. A match-defining moment.

Kerry’s last-gasp misses

The two-in-a-row chasers had opportunities to snatch a draw and force extra-time in the closing minutes.

David Clifford launched a late revival with a well-taken two-pointer off his right to bring his side to within three of Mayo. Paudie clipped over another from close range shortly after.

David Clifford reacts after missing a late two-point effort. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

But another David Clifford shot from outside the arc trailed wide, while Seán O’Shea’s late attempt for an orange flag fell short. Mayo countered quickly and worked the ball up to Tommy Conroy for a point to put the seal on an epic win.

In truth, Kerry were guilty of some other wayward shooting in the second half. O’Shea had two uncharacteristic misses while Joe O’Connor also missed a shot that he would normally convert.

Mayo profited from those missed opportunities to bring their torturous journey to the most joyful conclusion.

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