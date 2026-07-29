Celtic signing Kasper Hogh 'a player of real quality' - Martin O'Neill

CELTIC HAVE SIGNED Danish forward Kasper Hogh for a reported club record fee of £11 million (€12.86 million).

The 25-year-old joins the Scottish champions on a four-year deal from Bodo Glimt, where he scored 54 goals in 103 appearances.

Hogh arrives following the departure of Daizen Maeda to Ipswich Town.

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Martin O’Neill, the Celtic manager, said: “I am delighted that Kasper has joined us. He is a player of real quality with a good level of experience of domestic and European competition.

“Kasper is a goalscorer but also has a lot more to his game and I am sure our fans will like the way he plays.

🇩🇰✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Danish internationalist, Kasper Høgh, who has joined the club on a four-year deal, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance.



Welcome to Celtic, Kasper 💚#VelkommenKasper | #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/z3LCXOI7ST — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 28, 2026

“The club has done so well to secure a player of this quality and I am sure that Celtic and Kasper will be a really good match.”

Hogh said: “I’m so happy. When I came into the room and saw the shirt, I was really excited.

“The history of the club is so big. I spoke with some people and with my family about the club.

“The feeling they had, and the feeling I had in my stomach, was that this was a really good match.”

Describing what Celtic supporters can expect from him, the striker said: “I like to be in the box and score goals, but I also want to help my team-mates defensively and work hard for the team.

“I’ve trained throughout the summer and I’ve already played league games in Norway, so I feel ready. I just want to get started and be thrown into the fire.”