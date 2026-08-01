Australia beat Ireland in AFLW international contest

Australia 91

Ireland 41

AN AUSTRALIAN SELECTION have defeated Ireland by 50 points in a pre-season AFLW international fixture in front of a sold-out 9,017 crowd at the North Sydney Oval.

Australia clocked up 13 goals and 13 behinds against six goals and five behinds by the team of Irish Aussie Rules players, which was managed by Sydney Swans AFLW head coach Colin O’Riordan.

Cian and Catherine perform the Irish National Anthem at North Sydney Oval 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/gtNl7DER9C — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) August 1, 2026

The home nation got off to a 19-point head start before Ireland got into their groove with goals (worth six points) from Bláithín Bogue and Neasa Dooley, limiting the quarter-time deficit to 12.

The Irish are quick 💨



Neasa Dooley gets on the end of the handball chain. pic.twitter.com/rHCylrMYpk — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) August 1, 2026

Fermanagh native Bogue, who plays for North Melbourne, took her tally of goals to three in the second quarter.

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Blaithin Bogue is on fire for Ireland, snapping it goal perfectly on the run 💪 pic.twitter.com/YRvcOiqP4S — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) August 1, 2026

Irish captain Orla O’Dwyer also chipped in with one, but Australia were dominant in the battle for possession and a four goal burst had them 9.7 (61) to 5.1 (31) ahead at half-time.

Ireland captain Orla O'Dwyer and Australia captain Jasmine Garner both get on the scoreboard 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mqX9F9XxY7 — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) August 1, 2026

As the scoring rate dropped, Australia eased 41 ahead in the third quarter.

Ireland managed one more goal in the fourth, a brilliant instinctive toe poke by Niamh McLaughlin.

"This is Gaelic footy with a Sherrin." 🤩



Niamh McLaughlin has just scored an outrageous goal off the deck. pic.twitter.com/cfo2ithaNn — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) August 1, 2026

Tahlia Randall, who registered four goals and a behind, ended as top scorer on 25 points, while Jasmine Garner won the Best on Ground medal.