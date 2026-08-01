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Australia beat Ireland in AFLW international contest
Australia 91
Ireland 41
AN AUSTRALIAN SELECTION have defeated Ireland by 50 points in a pre-season AFLW international fixture in front of a sold-out 9,017 crowd at the North Sydney Oval.
Australia clocked up 13 goals and 13 behinds against six goals and five behinds by the team of Irish Aussie Rules players, which was managed by Sydney Swans AFLW head coach Colin O’Riordan.
The home nation got off to a 19-point head start before Ireland got into their groove with goals (worth six points) from Bláithín Bogue and Neasa Dooley, limiting the quarter-time deficit to 12.
Fermanagh native Bogue, who plays for North Melbourne, took her tally of goals to three in the second quarter.
Irish captain Orla O’Dwyer also chipped in with one, but Australia were dominant in the battle for possession and a four goal burst had them 9.7 (61) to 5.1 (31) ahead at half-time.
As the scoring rate dropped, Australia eased 41 ahead in the third quarter.
Ireland managed one more goal in the fourth, a brilliant instinctive toe poke by Niamh McLaughlin.
Tahlia Randall, who registered four goals and a behind, ended as top scorer on 25 points, while Jasmine Garner won the Best on Ground medal.
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AFLW Aussie Rules GAA