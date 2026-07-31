Jim Goldie’s stable star won the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer, but missed the remainder of the 2025 season through injury.
A second place finish behind the reopposing Night Raider in Haydock’s Temple Stakes in May suggested he retained a good level of his ability, but having trailed home last of all when defending his Ascot title and since come up short in a Listed race at York, he was a 12-1 shot for his latest Group Two assignment.
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Always up with the pace in the group that raced closest to the stands rail, American Affair finished off strongly in the hands of his regular partner Paul Mulrennan to get up and beat Rumstar and Time For Sandals down the middle of the track, with Australian raider Asfoora running her best race for a while in fourth.
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American Affair flies the flag for Goldie at Goodwood
SCOTTISH SPEEDBALL AMERICAN Affair bounced back to form to claim top honours in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.
Jim Goldie’s stable star won the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer, but missed the remainder of the 2025 season through injury.
A second place finish behind the reopposing Night Raider in Haydock’s Temple Stakes in May suggested he retained a good level of his ability, but having trailed home last of all when defending his Ascot title and since come up short in a Listed race at York, he was a 12-1 shot for his latest Group Two assignment.
Always up with the pace in the group that raced closest to the stands rail, American Affair finished off strongly in the hands of his regular partner Paul Mulrennan to get up and beat Rumstar and Time For Sandals down the middle of the track, with Australian raider Asfoora running her best race for a while in fourth.
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Godwood Racing