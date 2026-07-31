All-Star midfielders return as Kerry and Galway make one change each for All-Ireland final

KERRY AND GALWAY have each made one change to their starting teams for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland senior final.

Former captains and All-Star midfielders Anna Galvin and Louise Ward are both named to start in a repeat of the 2024 decider.

Galvin was a late withdrawal for Kerry’s semi-final win over Dublin, but she is selected in the middle amid speculation that she is nursing a knee injury.

Mikala Mulvihill got the nod in her absence the last day, and that change is reversed here but who features on Sunday remains to be seen.

“Anna’s a massive leader,” as Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea said this week. “She’s been at every training and is still supporting everyone and giving advice and helping in whatever way she can. You won’t get rid of Anna that easily.”

Meanwhile, Kilkerrin-Clonberne captain Ward is in line to return from injury and start for Galway on the biggest stage.

Ward has been working her way back to fitness, with substitute appearances clocked against Mayo and Armagh in the quarter- and semi-finals respectively, and the experienced midfielder’s inclusion is a major boost for the Tribe.

Ellen Power drops to the bench to facilitate the change, with Ward one of seven Kilkerrin-Clonberne club All-Ireland winners in their starting team. The entire half-back line and midfield hail from the five-in-a-row champions, with three sets of sisters starting: the Wards, Divillys and Noones.

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With both sides in sensational form and registering high scores through the championship to date, all eyes will be on Kerry taliswoman O’Shea and Galway sharpshooter Olivia Divilly in particular.

Kerry came out on top when these sides met in 2024, ending a 31-year wait for Brendan Martin Cup glory. This is their fourth final appearance in five years.

Galway are looking to claim the title for the first time since their one and only success in 2004, having lost three finals since (2005, 2019 and 2024).

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4.15pm, with the action live on TG4.

Galway

1. Leah O’Halloran (Claregalway)

2. Brónagh Quinn (Annaghdown), 3. Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir), 4. Kate Geraghty (Tuam Cortoon – captain)

5. Hannah Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 7. Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 9. Siobhan Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 11. Kate Slevin (Claregalway), 12. Kate Thompson (Salthill Knocknacarra)

13. Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 14. Leanne Coen (Corofin), 15. Róisín Leonard (Corofin)

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Kerry

1. Mary Ellen Bolger (Southern Gaels)

2. Róisín Rahilly (Ballymacelligott), 3. Deirdre Kearney (Na Gaeil), 4. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Scartaglen), 6. Emma Costello (Firies), 7. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks)

8. Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels), 9. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil)

10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans), 11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne), 12. Caoimhe Evans (MKL Gaels)

13. Jadyn Lucey (Na Gaeil), 14. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), 15. Síofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels – captain).

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