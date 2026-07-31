James Woodlock appointed as Tipperary U20 hurling manager

JAMES WOODLOCK HAS been appointed as manager of the Tipperary U20 hurlers on a three-year term.

The Drom and Inch clubman steps up to the role following six years as minor hurling boss, during which time he delivered two All-Ireland titles, in 2022 and 2024, and three Munster crowns.

Advertisement

The most recent of those provincial trophies came this season as Tipp returned to the All-Ireland final, only to be stumped by Limerick’s stoppage-time surge.

Woodlock succeeds his former teammate, Brendan Cummins, who guided the Premier to an All-Ireland U20 title last year and was denied a Munster three-in-a-row in a penalty shoot-out against Clare in May. A handful of those All-Ireland winners played their part in Tipp’s 2025 Liam MacCarthy breakthrough.

Tipp have another strong U20 team coming in 2027, based upon Woodlock’s 2024 All-Ireland minor champions.

With Liam Cahill set to include a selection of those top talents in his senior set-up, a Tipperary GAA statement noted that Woodlock would “work closely with the senior management team to ensure strong alignment across Tipperary GAA’s development pathway”.