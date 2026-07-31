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Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke and Chris Forrester of St Patrick's Athletic. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Fixture Details

FAI Cup tie between St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers to be broadcast live on RTÉ

Fixture details for the third round have been confirmed.
8.52am, 31 Jul 2026

THE FAI CUP tie between holders Shamrock Rovers and Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 on Sunday, 16 August (2pm).

Fixture details for the third round of the Cup were confirmed on Thursday evening, with RTÉ set to head to Richmond Park for the standout clash of the round.

A rematch of last year’s thrilling tie between Sligo Rovers and Kerry — in which the Munster side came from 3-0 down on 61 minutes to win 4-3 in extra time — will take place at The Showgrounds on Saturday, 15 August (7:45pm).

FAI Cup third-round fixtures

Friday, 14 August:

Galway United v Bray Wanderers, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:45pm
UCD v Derry City, UCD Bowl, 7:45pm
Waterford v Athlone Town, The RSC, 7:45pm

Saturday, 15 August:

College Corinithians v Drogheda United, Corinthians Park, 4pm (fixture is provisional and subject to change)
Dundalk v Castlebar Celtic, Oriel Park, 5pm
Sligo Rovers v Kerry, The Showgrounds, 7:45pm

Sunday, 16 August:

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, Richmond Park, 2pm (Live on RTÉ 2)
Bohemians v Longford Town, Dalymount Park, 7pm

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