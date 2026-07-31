Rob Hennelly: 'To witness it... it's like a dream. One of the best experiences I ever had in my life'

WHEN ANDY MORAN sold his Mayo football vision to Robert Hennelly last winter, the goalkeeper had cause to consider the pitch.

Hennelly had sat out the 2025 campaign. His inter-county career stretched back to 2008, bursting onto the scene for a Mayo minor side that journeyed to an All-Ireland final replay, while his senior championship days had commenced with a 2011 debut against London.

As Moran was ushering in a new Mayo era, Hennelly needed to reflect after several years on the road, whether he was still able to be a part of it. He’s been a long-time Dublin resident, switching his club colours to Raheny a few years back, while himself and his wife Orla had welcomed their young son Billy to the family.

Reward

Time to commit? Hennelly took the plunge and was rewarded for the investment of time in most stunning fashion possible, immersed in the first Mayo setup to grasp Sam Maguire in three quarters of a century.

“A big consideration for me was I live in Dublin, going up and down three times a week, leaving my at the time six, seven-month-old baby with my wife.

“I wouldn’t have done it if it wasn’t for my wife. I wouldn’t have been able to come back, and she gave me that scope to do it. She’s been through it all with me, good days and bad days, so good to be on the right end of a big day like this.

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Mayo's Rob Hennelly celebrates with his wife Orla Lorenza and their son Billy. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

“I missed a lot of time with them, but I hope in the long run he’ll appreciate it and have those moments on the pitch. One of the best experiences I ever had in my life, so I’m very lucky.

I genuinely thought I was gone, in fairness. To be back in amongst the group, I’ve enjoyed the year, for the group it was incredible.”

🏆 Congratulations to @MayoGAA on an incredible All-Ireland victory! A special congratulations to Raheny's own Rob Hennelly on becoming an All-Ireland Champion. A proud day for Rob, his family, Mayo and Raheny GAA. ❤️💚🤍💛 #AllIrelandFinal #RahenyGAA #MayoGAA pic.twitter.com/1Wyg9J3WeR — Raheny GAA (@RahenyGAA) July 27, 2026

The aim when returning was to get game time and when the championship commenced, Hennelly was in the number one position. In the wake of Mayo’s Connacht loss to Roscommon though, their team was reshaped.

By the time they entered the All-Ireland series against Monaghan, Jack Livingstone was the newcomer in goal. Hennelly spent enough years duelling with David Clarke for that position to understand how to react in that environment. The twist was that Livingstone is a Breaffy man, Hennelly’s home club, and someone he was well acquainted with.

The experienced netminder knew what was now required.

Training

“Like we’re training together all the time. We’re rooming together. We want the same thing, but like we know when one’s starting over the other, like you have to accept and row in behind the other.

“It’s hard to do, but you want the team to do the best they can. Jack’s been beyond what we could even thought he could have been like, his shot stopping, he’s got such a good temperament.

“I’m genuinely so proud of him and like Kerry are the best team at pressing the kickout, he kept putting the kickouts to the right place. We won them when it mattered and no one can take this away from him.

Jack Livingstone celebrates Mayo's win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“I remember when he came into the senior club setup originally. He was there for a good few years and came in when he was about 16. I knew the talent was there, but see him develop over the last few years, in particular this year, he’s took to it like a duck to water and Papa Durcs (Paul Durcan, Mayo goalkeeping coach) has been amazing as well.

I’m so proud of him (Jack), it’s like seeing a little brother doing it.”

Hennelly was part of an older Mayo crew in the squad pushing their first-team front liners on. Seeing someone like Aidan O’Shea, his long-time friend and Breaffy club mate, part of the winning setup provided huge satisfaction.

“The last three games he didn’t get a minute, but he has been exceptional around the group in training. What Aidan has done for them young lads, he just showed them what they needed to get there, especially around the middle.

Aidan O'Shea celebrates winning with his daughter Romee. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“You see we’re able to compete with them around the middle, and that was because what Aido, Seamus Howard, these boys were doing all the last few weeks in training, and I’m so happy for him and just very proud of him.

He’s been an animal in training the last couple of weeks.

“Our B team, A team games have been exceptional and like that was our role. We just had to push on. I had to help Jack as best I could for the last couple of months and in the end it paid off, so I’m so happy.

“We were like learning all the time, the likes of Kobe and Darragh brought something fresh. The older lads like Diarmuid O’Connor there, I was so proud of the group.”

Hennelly has seen the flipside of All-Ireland final days, harsh experiences like the 2016 replay when his day ended with a black card in defeat to Dublin.

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The magical post-match scenes of the breakthrough win over Kerry took time to be absorbed.

Rob Hennelly lifts the Sam Maguire. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s strange one. You’re training all the time, you’re pushing hard and all that, but like to witness it…it’s like a dream.

“That sounds like dramatic, but it is kind of like a dream. We’re all saying it, especially the lads who’ve been around for a while, it’s just been something that you’re like thinking about for so long.

I read a quote that Tiger Woods said, like winning takes care of everything. I have an All-Ireland medal now.

“You won’t take that away from me and it’s just incredible to be part of it. I’m so happy I stuck at it.”

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