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Eddie Howe [file photo]. MI News & Sport/Alamy Live News
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Eddie Howe set to leave Newcastle as manager - reports

The 48-year-old has been in charge for almost five years.
9.28am, 30 Jul 2026
7

EDDIE HOWE IS set to step down as Newcastle boss after almost five years in charge, the Press Association understands.

The 48-year-old arrived on Tyneside in November 2021 and ended the club’s 70-year wait for domestic silverware with Carabao Cup glory in 2025.

His time in charge also saw the Magpies twice qualify for the Champions League.

However, last season was a disappointment as Newcastle limped to 12th place in the Premier League.

The Magpies have also endured a difficult summer transfer window with the departure of stars Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, while speculation continues over the future of captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Howe was in charge for a 4-1 pre-season friendly defeat at Bristol City on Wednesday night.

It is understood that Howe’s departure from the club is amicable.

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