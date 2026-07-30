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Eddie Howe set to leave Newcastle as manager - reports
EDDIE HOWE IS set to step down as Newcastle boss after almost five years in charge, the Press Association understands.
The 48-year-old arrived on Tyneside in November 2021 and ended the club’s 70-year wait for domestic silverware with Carabao Cup glory in 2025.
His time in charge also saw the Magpies twice qualify for the Champions League.
However, last season was a disappointment as Newcastle limped to 12th place in the Premier League.
The Magpies have also endured a difficult summer transfer window with the departure of stars Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, while speculation continues over the future of captain Bruno Guimaraes.
Howe was in charge for a 4-1 pre-season friendly defeat at Bristol City on Wednesday night.
It is understood that Howe’s departure from the club is amicable.
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