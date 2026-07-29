Uefa to hold emergency meeting over controversial Fifa plan

UEFA WILL HOLD an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss its response to Fifa’s controversial private investor plans, according to French sports minister Marina Ferrari.

“I acknowledge the emergency meeting to be held Wednesday among European football authorities. Faced with a project that could profoundly transform the balance of our sport, it is essential that European stakeholders speak with a single voice,” Ferrari said in a social media post.

Fifa has told member associations they will each receive $40 million (€35.19 million) if they back a plan to sell stakes in major competitions – but they must sign up by 19 September.

Advertisement

The sport’s global governing body on Tuesday announced proposals to set up a commercial subsidiary to run events, including the World Cup, sparking a furious backlash.

European football’s governing body Uefa said the World Cup was not an “asset to trade” while the Asian Football Confederation said it had not been consulted.

EU sports chief Glenn Micallef told Fifa on Wednesday: “Hands off our game.”

According to The Times on Wednesday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino told members that a funding package totalling $10 billion (€8.8 billion) would become available if they signed up.

Infantino said in a letter seen by the British newspaper that the decision was up to individual associations.

“Should you wish to proceed, this $10 billion (€8.8 billion) package will become available as of 1 January 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together,” he wrote.

“Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme (development funds) of $2.7 billion (€2.38 billion) as previously presented.

“In total for the upcoming cycle starting as of 1 January 2027, each member association will have the possibility of access up to $40 million (€35.19 million) per member association under this proposal.”

– © AFP 2026