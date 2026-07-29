Joe Schmidt joins Ulster Rugby as coach development advisor

JOE SCHMIDT HAS joined Ulster Rugby as a coach development advisor, the province has announced.

A statement from Ulster Rugby reads that Schmidt’s role has been newly created to focus on ”strengthening and developing the coaching pathway across the province.”

Schmidt, who is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world, guided Leinster to two Heineken Cups before coaching Ireland to three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam in 2018.

He was also named World Rugby Coach of the Year that season. More recently, Schmidt assisted in coaching the All Blacks to the 2023 World Cup final and has been the Australia head coach for the past two years.

Joe Schmidt appointed Coach Development Advisor 🏉



Ulster Rugby is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Schmidt in a consultancy capacity as Coach Development Advisor, a newly created role focused on strengthening and developing the coaching pathway across the province.… pic.twitter.com/uzON5G28sj — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) July 29, 2026

The Ulster statement adds that Schmidt will make “several visits” to the province over the next 12 months while also dealing with the club through “remote interactions” to provide “mentorship, guidance and strategic support.”

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Speaking about his appointment, Schmidt said:

“Ulster has a proud rugby tradition and further developing the coaching pathway in the region is something that we believe can add value. We’ve had initial discussions about where to get started, and I’ve already had the opportunity to work with some of the school coaches, alongside Dan Soper.”

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy added:

“I’ve worked with Joe on a number of occasions throughout my coaching career and know first-hand the value he brings to an organisation.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Joe’s calibre involved with Ulster Rugby. His experience will be hugely beneficial in the development of coaches throughout the entire pathway. The impact of that support will be felt right across the province for years to come.”