Kings crowned for Mullins in thrilling Galway Plate

DANIEL KING ENJOYED a huge moment in the saddle as he steered King Alexander to victory in the Tote Galway Plate for Willie Mullins.

At one time in the care of Nicky Henderson, the eight-year-old was one of those to the fore from an early stage in the showpiece handicap and after tracking Nouvotic for a long way, the 20-1 chance just about jumped the last in front.

Nouvotic dug in to do his best to stay with him, but as the challengers queued up, King had saved just the right amount and got home by half a length from Conyers Hill, with Gorgeous Tom another three-quarters of a length back in third and Nowwhatdoyouthink fourth.

Mullins, winning the race for the third time, said: “I couldn’t believe how well he was travelling, and jumping so well.

“He kept himself in the race without having any effort. He got over the last two and then just seemed to saunter up the hill. It was amazing how well he was travelling.

Advertisement

“I was disappointed with my other three; they just went out like lights coming up the hill. Some horses don’t handle Galway, but this is obviously a fella I’ll be bringing back to Galway year after year.

“It was a really open race, and when people were considering that he was maybe our fourth choice, you can see why he was 20-1.”

He added: “It’s the race of the summer. The Grand National is probably the race of the winter, and maybe the Gold Cup, but when you come to the summer festivals the Galway Plate is the one everyone wants to win.

“John Neocleous (owner) is from Cyprus, but he’s based in Dubai. He’s actually on holidays in Switzerland at the moment and said he couldn’t get a last-minute flight. It’s a pity he’s not here.”

On the win, he added: “He’s just come on the scene for me really. He’s done a bit of riding out for me, and David Casey had him snared early in the month for this race. He’s on fire this month.”

When it was put to him that he was one of the brightest young talents in the weighing room, the Closutton trainer said: “He appears to be and today franked that, I think.”

A notable success earlier on the card came for former British champion Harry Cobden, as he struck for his boss JP McManus aboard Venusienne in the Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Sent off at 11-1, the Mullins-trained winner was a first for Cobden at Galway, beating Fratas by two and a half lengths.

“She won nicely; she disappointed me in Kilbeggan, but I was happy enough with her form coming into today’s race,” said Mullins.

“Harry was very cool on her. It was all about settling her, and he settled her nicely. He got a great jump at the second-last, and I thought from there it was all over if she just jumped the last, and she did.

“I was wondering had they gone fast enough, and obviously they did the way she closed out the race.

“She’s a mare that’s going to improve, and she’ll jump fences down the road as well.”