Ringmahon Rangers' appeal rejected as five-year FAI Cup ban upheld

RINGMAHON RANGERS AFC have seen their appeal against the sanctions imposed for giving an FAI Cup walkover rejected.

The Cork club was hit with a five-year ban from the FAI Cup, suspended from the FAI Intermediate Cup for three years, and fined €5,000 for conceding to Bohemians earlier this month.

Advertisement

The FAI on Wednesday confirmed that an independent appeal committee upheld the sanctions in full following a hearing. Ringmahon may now refer the decision to arbitration.

The Irish Examiner first reported that Ringmahon had handed a walkover to Bohs for their second-round fixture on 19 July due to a potential clash with the All-Ireland hurling final.

The club later detailed their version of events, explaining that they had proposed “several alternative dates” and claiming that they were “treated unfairly and placed in an impossible position”.

Ringmahon are the reigning Munster Senior League champions, and is the former club of Ireland senior internationals Caoimhín Kelleher and Jaden Umeh.

Cork failed to reach the All-Ireland hurling final, with Galway defeating them in the semi-final before the Tribe fell to Limerick in the decider.

*****