Stapleton, 21, arrived at the Hammers in the summer of 2023 – also from Shelbourne – and has since enjoyed loan spells at Reading, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.
Another Dubliner with huge potential, the 20-cap defender is aiming high at Leicester.
“I’m happy it’s over the line and I’m excited to get going – this is a club with a lot of ambition,” said Stapleton. “The club can help me grow as a player, and I feel I can help the club back to where it belongs.”
Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers have announced the permanent signing of Tunmise Sobowale following an initial loan spell.
Sobowale, 27, originally joined on loan from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren at the start of the season, and has since signed a permanent multi-year contract.
The League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division champions have also confirmed arrival of Will Fitzgerald from Sligo Rovers, having presented their new addition to the crowd at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday night.
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Irish internationals Stapleton and Ziu join Leicester City from West Ham
LAST UPDATE | 32 mins ago
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international duo Jessie Stapleton and Jess Ziu have signed for WSL2 side Leicester City.
Both join from West Ham United on undisclosed fees, with Stapleton committing her future on a three-year contract and Ziu putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.
They link up with Katie Keane and Heather Payne at the Foxes, and become the latest Ireland women’s players on the move in a busy summer of transfers for Carla Ward’s side.
Leicester were relegated from the WSL after a play-off defeat to Charlton Athletic last season, but will be seeking immediate promotion back to the top flight.
Ziu, 24, arrived at West Ham in March 2022 after starring for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division.
The talented midfielder made 23 appearances for the Hammers across an injury-hit stint as she suffered two ACL injuries. Ziu spent the first half of last season on loan with Bristol City in WSL2.
The 19-cap international is now looking to push on as she reinvigorates her professional football career.
“The plan and structure the club has in place is really exciting,” Ziu told LCFC.com. “I can’t wait to get the jersey on and play in front of all the fans at King Power Stadium.”
Stapleton, 21, arrived at the Hammers in the summer of 2023 – also from Shelbourne – and has since enjoyed loan spells at Reading, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.
Another Dubliner with huge potential, the 20-cap defender is aiming high at Leicester.
“I’m happy it’s over the line and I’m excited to get going – this is a club with a lot of ambition,” said Stapleton. “The club can help me grow as a player, and I feel I can help the club back to where it belongs.”
Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers have announced the permanent signing of Tunmise Sobowale following an initial loan spell.
Sobowale, 27, originally joined on loan from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren at the start of the season, and has since signed a permanent multi-year contract.
The League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division champions have also confirmed arrival of Will Fitzgerald from Sligo Rovers, having presented their new addition to the crowd at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday night.
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Double Take Football jessie stapleton On the Move signed sealed delivered Soccer Transfer