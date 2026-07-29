Bow Echo just brilliant for Sussex Stakes glory

BOW ECHO’S DAZZLING turn of foot once again came to the fore as he came out on top in an epic renewal of the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes.

George Boughey’s unbeaten colt was a brilliant winner of the 2000 Guineas before overcoming adversity to register a workmanlike victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and was the 10-11 favourite to complete a famous hat-trick at Goodwood last achieved by the one and only Frankel in 2011.

It was again not an easy watch for odds-on backers, with Bow Echo stuck in the middle of the pack with plenty of work to do as the race began in earnest, but he ultimately went through the gears stunningly in the final half-furlong to get up and beat his old rival Gstaad by half a length.

Boughey said: “He’s got an explosive turn of foot, it was probably a bit messier than we might have thought with the gallop they went.

“Huge credit to Billy again for being ice cool. He’s an extraordinary horseman and rider to go with it and Billy producing the horse like he is just phenomenal.

“But fundamentally what an animal. The constitution to have another rough race, relax through it then find the line as strong as he did – I’m lost for words really.

Advertisement

“He’s so fast, he’s like a motorbike. He stays the mile, but has an exceptional turn of foot to go with it. Billy has had tremendous belief in this horse for a long time and so have I.

“We knew what happened at Ascot, and it was just having the confidence to take stock and go again. I always thought this was the race for him, we had to get him back from what was a hard race (at Royal Ascot), but he’s shown how good he is there.

“It was always going to be messy, a Sussex Stakes with 12 runners. But it was to the letter how we wanted to ride the horse. There were a few gaps that closed and Billy had to sit tight and come round, but it was brilliant.”

WHAT A FINISH, WHAT A HORSE! ⭐️



Bow Echo wins the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes 🏆@loughnane_billy | @gbougheyracing pic.twitter.com/AKM14uNMdT — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 29, 2026

Emulating Frankel with his Newmarket, Ascot and Goodwood treble is an achievement that gives his handler overwhelming pride.

Boughey added: “It’s not lost on me what he has achieved this year, and it dawned on the last few days I might never be in this position again. There are a lot of trainers who have trained a lot better horses than I have who haven’t been in this position.

“It’s desperately sad Sheikh Mohammed Obaid isn’t here to see him, and this is 30-plus years of work to get here.

“I can’t put into words what this horse means to me, and he’s a warrior as well as being a very fast horse.”

Having delighted on home soil, he could now head on his travels.

Boughey said: “The plan was either to go to France for the Prix Jacques le Marois or the Prix du Moulin. We would love for the horse to end up in a Breeders’ Cup Mile at the end of the year and I think round a bend in America off a strong pace will suit him well.”

Loughnane said: “They made life difficult for him, but I always wanted to follow Ryan (Moore, on Gstaad), that was my plan.

“I knew the pace would be on with the set-up of the race. I was boxed in between Ryan and Christophe (Soumillon, on Puerto Rico), and I just had to wait to get out. But once I did, he proved how good he is.”