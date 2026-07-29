Waterford appoint Stephen Molumphy as hurling manager

STEPHEN MOLUMPHY HAS been appointed as the new Waterford senior hurling manager on a three-year term.

The news was confirmed after a meeting of Coiste Bainisti this evening and will be recommended for ratification at the next meeting of Waterford County Board.

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The 42-year-old Ballyduff Upper native represented his county for nine seasons until his 2014 retirement, receiving an All-Star in 2007 and captaining them to the Munster hurling title in 2010.

He later served as a Wexford selector under Davy Fitzgerald in 2019 and Waterford selector under Liam Cahill in 2020 before taking over as Kerry manager in September 2021.

The Kingdom lost a Joe McDonagh Cup final to Antrim in Molumphy’s first year. He stepped down after three seasons in May 2024. At the time, Kerry GAA described Molumphy’s impact as a “breath of fresh air”, hailing his “amazing commitment and passion”.

That summer, Molumphy, a lieutenant colonel with the Defence Forces, moved with his wife and four kids to Brussels to start a role in the EU military operational headquarters. He worked as the primary strategic planner on the military assistance mission to Ukraine. His overseas assignment concluded this month.

He replaces Peter Queally, whose two-year term ended after finishing fourth in the Munster round-robin.