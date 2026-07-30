'You wouldn't see it if it was the men's final. That's a little bit disappointing'

CAPTAINS OF TWO of the All-Ireland ladies football finalists have expressed disappointment with the scheduling of men’s club fixtures in their respective counties for Sunday.

Carlow captain Róisín Bailey says it’s a “bone of contention” as she prepares to lead her county into their first-ever women’s final at Croke Park.

And Roscommon skipper and goalkeeper Helena Cummins echoes the sentiment that it’s “a little bit disappointing”.

Carlow face Antrim in the junior decider at 11.45am, with senior, intermediate and junior A men’s football championship fixtures down for decision at 5pm on Barrowside.

Family and friends of the Carlow inter-county players are impacted: Edel Hayden is rounding out a remarkable 25th season at GAA HQ, while her husband Gerry McGill – who previously managed Carlow and guided Dublin to their first All-Ireland in 2010 – is due to line out in goal for St Patrick’s Tullow that evening.

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“I don’t know what the relationship there is with the powers that be, but there is a couple of games going ahead which is maybe a little bit disappointing for us,” says Bailey.

“Look, I get that they probably have a tight window but there’s lads that are expected to play on Sunday and they have sisters and wives on the team. I think games are slightly delayed and they’ll probably make it back but it’s a massive day and we want to enjoy it, but we’d also love for all of our support to come up and enjoy it as well.

“We’re gonna try have to put that to the back of our minds. Supporters are probably more upset over it than we are.”

Bailey can feel the excitement locally despite the frustration. “There’s a huge buzz, the flags are going up, the signs are going up, which is lovely. I was in my own club last night, at the U8s training, and they had their signs and their posters and they were all excited.

“There’s two buses coming from my club and I know most clubs are the same. That support will be huge.”

Roscommon are also set for a landmark occasion, facing Fermanagh in their first intermediate championship final since 2005 as they end a 25-year wait for Croke Park appearance. With throw-in set for 1.45pm, there are even tighter club clashes back home.

“Yeah, I think there’s a few men’s fixtures on,” says Cummins. “I haven’t really looked at that. I know some of them were changed, which was fantastic to see, I still think there’s some of them down, from the last time I checked, there’s still some of them due to throw in around half one-ish, in and around the same time as our game.

“So, not ideal. I suppose you probably wouldn’t see it if it was the men’s football (final). So that’s a little bit disappointing. But look, hopefully we’ll have enough supporters to get us over the line and the true supporters will come and support us.”

The shot-stopper adds: “You see with ladies football they put a halt to any club activity for the weekend, which I think is fantastic to see. It does encourage people to go up. It’s a pity it couldn’t be done in the men’s football as well, especially considering the amalgamation is coming next year.”

Kerry and Galway face off in the senior final at 4.15pm on Sunday, completing a triple-header which is also available to watch live on TG4.

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