Liverpool to begin negotiations for Bradley Barcola; Marcus Rashford says Barcelona goodbyes

LIVERPOOL ARE READY to begin negotiations with Paris St Germain over a move for Bradley Barcola, it is understood.

The 23-year-old joined the perennial French champions from Lyon in 2023 for a reported €45 million and was part of their back-to-back Champions League triumphs.

Liverpool are interested in bringing Barcola to Anfield, with the club ready to step up their pursuit of the France international by starting club to club talks with PSG over a potential deal.

An eye-watering £145 million (€170m) asking price has been reported in some quarters, but Andoni Iraola’s Reds do not intend on going that high for the winger.

Barcola spent the summer at the World Cup with France, with his goal in the chaotic 6-4 bronze medal defeat to England in Miami his third of the tournament.

Liverpool are currently in the United States for their pre-season tour, where they followed up a 4-2 win against Sunderland in Nashville with Wednesday’s 1-0 victory against Wrexham in New York.

Jeremy Jacquet is in line for his first minutes in Sunday’s friendly against Leeds in Chicago having linked up with Liverpool this summer after a £55m (€60m) plus add-ons deal was struck with Rennes in February.

Victor Munoz, part of Spain’s triumphant World Cup squad, has yet to join up with the group after last month signing for the Reds from Osasuna.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford thanked Barcelona for the “special memories” and wished them well for the campaign ahead as he prepares to return to Manchester United.

The 28-year-old recently finished a fruitful season-long loan at the Nou Camp, where he scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford helped Barca to the LaLiga crown but Hansi Flick’s side opted against making his move permanent and instead splashed the cash on signing England team-mate Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

The forward’s future remains uncertain but there is a growing feeling that the most likely outcome is him staying at Old Trafford, where former team-mate Michael Carrick is now in charge.

Rashford is due to soon link up with United after a post-World Cup break and he has thanked Barcelona for an unforgettable campaign in Spain.

“I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience,” Rashford said in an Instagram post. “I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me.

“I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead. Visca el Barça.”

Rashford’s post swiftly received a comment from the official Barcelona account, which read: “Thanks for everything, Rashy. You will always be one of us.”

Sit back and enjoy 🍿

Time to enjoy the very best of Marcus Rashford in 25/26 ✨#LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/eqV8eSTR0v — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 7, 2026