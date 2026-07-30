'It just didn't work out': Oisín Mullin on Mayo's All-Ireland final approach

OISÍN MULLIN SAYS Mayo made an approach to bring the Aussie Rules star home for their All-Ireland final against Kerry.

The 26-year-old Geelong player, who played in the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland finals, joined the AFL side ahead of the 2023 season and went on to feature in last year’s grand final.

Speaking ahead of this morning’s clash with Collingwood, Mullin said: “I did have a chat with the coach back home and obviously Chris (Scott, Geelong coach) here.

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“In the off-season, Geelong gave me an extended period at home and I was fortunate that Mayo let me join them to train in the off-season as well, so there was that connection there.

“The coach just touched base with me from home and had a chat with Scotty, but the circumstances around where we are in the ladder here and the time of season, it just didn’t work out.

“I was just excited watching on from here and see the boys get the result and get it done.”

"The celebrations are off the charts, it looks unbelievable."



Oisin Mullin on his Gaelic Football team Mayo ending a 75-year All-Ireland title drought and if they tried to get him to play.#AFLPiesCats pic.twitter.com/j6L9AnkNCB — AFL (@AFL) July 30, 2026

Earlier this week, Geelong coach Scott said: “Oisín Mullin had taken a phone call from the Mayo coach just planting a seed about possibly, after our game against Melbourne on Friday night, that he might be able to pop over to Ireland to play in the final and then come back.”

Last summer, Mullin signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the Cats until 2027.

Current Mayo footballer Kobe McDonald is headed to Australia in the coming weeks, signing for St Kilda.