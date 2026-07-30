LIMERICK AND TIPPERARY dominate the minor hurling team of the year, while Treaty powerhouse Xavier Neligan has been named the player of the year.
All-Ireland champions Limerick broke a 42-year drought to claim the Irish Press Cup and are recognised with six players on the team of the year: goalkeeper Sam Collins, defenders Rowan Collins, John O’Riordan, and Eoin Hennessy, midfielder Neligan, and attacker Shane Waters.
Tipp, who beat Limerick to the Munster title, also receive six awards: defenders Colm Ryan, Conor Collins, and James Finn, midfielder Shane Ryan, and forwards Conall Morrisson and Chris Dunne.
Three other counties feature in the forwards. Quarter-finalists Kilkenny have Joe Dowling selected, while both semi-finalists have a representative in Bobby Power (Cork) and Anthony Poniard (Galway).
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Player of the year Neligan, a Kilmallock clubman, was hailed as “the heartbeat of Limerick’s historic triumph”. He was named player of the match in both the semi-final, scoring 1-2 to defeat Galway, and the final, where Neligan’s late block secured the title.
2026 Electric Ireland Hurling Minor Star Team of the Year
1. Sam Collins (Limerick and Crecora-Manister)
2. Colm Ryan (Tipperary and Newport)
3. Rowan Collins (Limerick and Adare)
4. Conor Collins (Tipperary and Galtee Rovers-St. Pecaun’s)
5. John O’Riordan (Limerick and Bruff)
6. James Finn (Tipperary and Golden-Kilfeacle)
7. Eoin Hennessy (Limerick and Patrickswell)
8. Shane Ryan (Tipperary and Borris-Ileigh)
9. Xavier Neligan (Limerick and Kilmallock)
10. Joe Dowling (Kilkenny and Dicksboro)
11. Conall Morrisson (Tipperary and Moyle Rovers)
12. Shane Waters (Limerick and Na Piarsaigh)
13. Bobby Power (Cork and Ballincollig)
14. Chris Dunne (Tipperary and Gortnahoe-Glengoole)
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Neligan named player of the year as Limerick and Tipperary lead the way in minor hurling awards
LIMERICK AND TIPPERARY dominate the minor hurling team of the year, while Treaty powerhouse Xavier Neligan has been named the player of the year.
All-Ireland champions Limerick broke a 42-year drought to claim the Irish Press Cup and are recognised with six players on the team of the year: goalkeeper Sam Collins, defenders Rowan Collins, John O’Riordan, and Eoin Hennessy, midfielder Neligan, and attacker Shane Waters.
Tipp, who beat Limerick to the Munster title, also receive six awards: defenders Colm Ryan, Conor Collins, and James Finn, midfielder Shane Ryan, and forwards Conall Morrisson and Chris Dunne.
Three other counties feature in the forwards. Quarter-finalists Kilkenny have Joe Dowling selected, while both semi-finalists have a representative in Bobby Power (Cork) and Anthony Poniard (Galway).
Player of the year Neligan, a Kilmallock clubman, was hailed as “the heartbeat of Limerick’s historic triumph”. He was named player of the match in both the semi-final, scoring 1-2 to defeat Galway, and the final, where Neligan’s late block secured the title.
2026 Electric Ireland Hurling Minor Star Team of the Year
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All-Ireland MHC Awards Season GAA Hurling Minor Hurling