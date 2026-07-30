Bohemians progress in Europa Conference League after penalty shootout success

Ballkani 3

Bohemians 2

4-4 aggregate, Bohemians win 5-4 on penalties

BOHEMIANS DUG DEEP into their reserves of energy and resolve in the sapping heat of Kosovo to book their place in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, holding their nerve superbly in scoring all five penalties in the necessary shootout.

Though losing 3-2 on the night at Pristina’s Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, a penalty from Douglas James-Taylor and a late second goal from Patrick Hickey levelled the tie at 4-4 on aggregate to force extra-time.

That having failed to separate the sides, Bohemians proved spot on from 12 yards.

Bajram Jashanica shooting Ballkani’s first penalty against a post proved crucial as Collie Whelan, Dawson Devoy, Cian Byrne, Dayle Rooney and Jordan Flores scored emphatically to win it and delight the 250 or so Gypsies fans who made the trip.

Bohemians now meet FC Midtylland of Denmark, who lost 3-0 on aggregate to Turkish side Besiktas, at home in next week’s first leg, banking a minimum guaranteed €1.075 million in Uefa prize money.

Bohs started brightly and might have taken the lead after just 36 seconds.

A loose back pass by Engjell Ajazaj gifted the ball to Adam McDonnell who failed to beat Adnan Golubovic who was out quickly to smother the shot as a gilt-edged chance was wasted.

Though starting gingerly, Ballkani soon began to enjoy plenty of possession to trouble Bohs for the first time on seven minutes.

Brazilian Giovanni muscled past Hickey to work a one-two with strike partner Valentin Serebe which just didn’t quite come off as Paul Walters gathered.

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It was a mere let-off for Bohemians as three minutes Ballkani levelled the tie.

Toni Domgjoni, their penalty scorer from the first leg, cut inside Darragh Power to see his slightly deflected cross met by Serebe who scored with a cleverly placed header.

Ivorian Serebe raced in behind two minutes later to rifle off a shot which Walters parried away while Sam Todd did well to block a drive from Domgjoni as Ballkani were getting in behind Bohs all too easily.

But Alan Reynolds’ side survived shipping any further damage, clinically punishing negligent defending to regain the aggregate lead on 20 minutes.

McDonnell galloped in behind Diar Vokrii onto a long ball from Flores to be taken down by Golubovic to win a penalty.

James-Taylor, who equalised in the first leg, confidently sweep home from 12 yards.

With the game opened right up now, Ross Tierney might have added to his winner from last week but shot over the top following skipper Devoy’s surging run.

But Ballkani finished the half very much on the front foot, Ajazaj twice shooting narrowly wide before bringing a fingertip save from Walters.

The Kosovan side continued where they left off to regain the lead on the night five minutes into the second half.

Serebe all too easily bustled past Sam Todd to cross for Giovanni to scoop the ball to the roof of the net.

Led by Devoy, Bohs were having to work hard to stay in the game, the captain setting up Tierney who curled wide on 56 minutes.

Two minutes later Ballkani took the lead in the tie for the first time.

Once more Bohs’ defending was questionable, Domgjoni simply given far too much time and space to beat Walters from the edge of the area.

With their match fitness telling against a side in their domestic pre-season, Bohemians pressed in the latter stages and got their reward on 88 minutes.

Hickey first saw his header from Dayle Rooney’s cross tipped onto a post and out for a corner by Golubovic.

The American made no mistake from Rooney’s delivery to power a header to the net to force extra-time.

Bohemians had the better chances in that, with Tierney having a shot deflected over the top while Byrne’s header brought another save from Golubovic before the drama of the shootout brought victory.

Ballkani: Golubovic; Vokrii, Batarelo, Halili, Dosso; Kuc (Ismajlgeci, 86), Sabanadzovic (Deliu, 102), Domgjoni (Jashanica, 102); Giovanni (Berisha, 72), Serebe (Klinaku, 72), Engjell (Diene, 72).

Bohemians: Walters; Power (Parsons, 75), Hickey, Todd, Mullen (Strods, 75); Devoy, Flores; Tierney, McDonnell (Whelan, 64), Vaughan (Byrne, 98); James-Taylor (Rooney, 64).

Referee: Volen Chinkov (Bulgaria).

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